AT&T Powers Complete Networking for Revisn

Revisn's boutique, extended-stay residential property is using AT&T integrated solutions with edge-to-edge capabilities. These include AT&T Dedicated Internet, managed firewall service, Wi-Fi, plus routing and security through AT&T FlexWareSM. In all its luxury residences, guests can use voice-controlled personal assistants to contact the front desk, control curtains, lights, thermostat and the TV, request fresh linens from housekeeping and contact the concierge for dining recommendations or local food delivery. Once requested, Revisn staff receive messages through a custom app. Each request is organized by specific guest room information based on Wi-Fi login credentials.

Each room also comes with smart TVs connected to AT&T Wi-Fi so guests can stream their favorite shows and movies.

"When guests travel, they want all the comforts of home, which includes technologically advanced gadgetry they use in their daily lives. We wanted to create a unique residence property that embraces technology to offer guests higher levels of personalization and control," said Dicky Walia, CEO and chairman, Welcome Holdings. "AT&T is giving us the ability to provide a world class experience in a reliable and highly secure way."

Welcome Holdings is the parent company of Revisn. It plans to build many more similar properties around the South East U.S.

About Revisn

Revisn by Welcome redefines the extended-stay apartment hotel experience. Revisn's lifestyle residences combine the comfort, amenities and design of a boutique hotel with the cutting-edge technology that allows guests to easily personalize their stay. Each residence includes a fully-equipped kitchen, relaxing and entertaining living space, one or more bedrooms with premium bed and linens, and generous bathrooms including luxury appointments and walk-in shower. Each property combines active community spaces, such as lobbies and roof-top terraces, with a strong connection to surrounding business and lifestyle amenities. Buildings feature the most advanced and environmentally responsible systems, including smartphone-controlled door locks and front door video intercom, intelligent heating and cooling systems, and on-site solar electricity generation.

Revisn will launch its flagship property in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina's Glenwood South in 2018. The Revisn concept is a wholly owned subsidiary of Welcome Holdings Group and developed by experienced hotel owner, operator Dicky S. Walia CEO/Chairman of the Board of Welcome Holdings. For more information, or to book your stay, visit www.revisn.com.

About Welcome Holdings

Welcome Holdings is a fully integrated real estate firm dedicated to acquiring, developing and managing exceptional properties throughout its global footprint. With the skilled professionals, dedicated partners and forward-thinking investors needed to allow previously undervalued properties to reach their full potential, Welcome Holdings focuses on long-term value in hospitality, residential and commercial real estate with a hands-on asset management approach. For more information, visit www.welcomeholdings.com.

