AT&T Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction for Small Business Internet Service by JD Power

Following recognition as #1 in Customer Satisfaction for Small Business Wireless Service in 2025, AT&T was rated highest among internet providers for small business internet customer satisfaction, reinforcing its advantage in converged connectivity

Key Takeaways:

AT&T ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction for Small Business Internet Service in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Business Internet Satisfaction Study. 1

The company was also ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction for Small Business Wireless Service in the 2025 U.S. Business Wireless Customer Satisfaction Study. 2

Together, these recognitions reinforce AT&T Business' leadership in converged connectivity – internet and wireless coming together to keep businesses connected – and shows how we meet high expectations for performance, reliability, and customer care nationwide.

With fast, secure business-grade internet connectivity and 24/7 customer care support, AT&T helps small businesses operate with confidence and stay focused on serving their customers.

DALLAS, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T was ranked highest for small business internet customer satisfaction in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Business Internet Satisfaction StudySM, following the company's #1 ranking in Customer Satisfaction in Small Business Wireless Service in the JD Power 2025 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction StudySM. Together, these recognitions reflect AT&T's continued focus on delivering what small businesses need: converged connectivity. Small businesses are looking for reliable internet and wireless solutions that work together to serve customers, support employees, manage operations, and stay connected even when conditions change.

The JD Power 2026 U.S. Business Internet Satisfaction Study evaluated performance and reliability, cost of service, communications, billing, digital account management, and customer service. AT&T's top ranking places the company ahead of its competitors and reflects the complete experience small businesses depend on. Its differentiation comes from the strength of its network and the way it brings performance, reliability, and customer service together without added complexity.

"For small businesses, connectivity goes beyond utility. It's the foundation for serving customers, managing day-to-day operations, and staying ready for what's next," said Melissa Arnoldi, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Business. "These JD Power recognitions show that small businesses value the reliable service and experience AT&T delivers across both internet and wireless. Connecting changes everything, and we're committed to giving business owners the confidence to move business forward, backed by the scale, reliability, and security of our network."

Why Small Businesses Choose AT&T

Small businesses need more than an internet connection. They need technology that helps keep them running across locations, employees, devices, and customer interactions. The JD Power rankings show AT&T does just that and how it stands apart from other providers.

The company offers business-grade connectivity solutions designed to simplify operations and help businesses work smarter, supported by dedicated 24/7 customer service, including:

AT&T Business Fiber ® with 5G Backup – Small businesses can't afford downtime. Our Integrated Gateway for AT&T Business Fiber ® 3 combines our fiber infrastructure with our nationwide 5G network. It delivers fast, dependable wired internet with symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5 GIG 4 and 99.9% uptime 5 . If there's a fiber outage, built-in 5G backup helps keep businesses connected.

– Small businesses can't afford downtime. Our combines our fiber infrastructure with our nationwide 5G network. It delivers fast, dependable wired internet with symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5 GIG and 99.9% uptime . If there's a fiber outage, built-in 5G backup helps keep businesses connected. AT&T Internet Air ® for Business – For small businesses that need a simple, flexible internet option, AT&T Internet Air ® for Business delivers 5G-powered connectivity that's easy to install and runs over the reliable AT&T 4G, 5G & 5G+ wireless network. 6

– For small businesses that need a simple, flexible internet option, AT&T Internet Air for Business delivers 5G-powered connectivity that's easy to install and runs over the reliable AT&T 4G, 5G & 5G+ wireless network. AT&T Wireless Broadband – For teams that need internet beyond a fixed location, AT&T Wireless Broadband provides an on-the-go internet solution over the AT&T cellular network.

– For teams that need internet beyond a fixed location, AT&T Wireless Broadband provides an on-the-go internet solution over the AT&T cellular network. AT&T Dynamic Defense ® – Cybersecurity can be hard for small businesses to manage on their own. AT&T Dynamic Defense ® on AT&T Business Fiber provides best-in-class intelligence that adapts to ever-evolving threats and risks, helping protect small businesses by reducing the amount of malicious traffic from ever reaching their network. 7

– Cybersecurity can be hard for small businesses to manage on their own. AT&T Dynamic Defense on AT&T Business Fiber provides best-in-class intelligence that adapts to ever-evolving threats and risks, helping protect small businesses by reducing the amount of malicious traffic from ever reaching their network. AT&T Guarantee® for Business – Small business owners need a provider that stands behind every connection. We are the first and only carrier with a guarantee that includes both wireless and fiber networks. The AT&T Guarantee® for Business reflects AT&T's commitment to providing the connectivity businesses depend on, the deals they want, and prompt, friendly service they deserve, or we'll make it right. In the rare event of a network outage, we'll credit you for your AT&T Business internet or wireless downtime.8

"Small businesses do not run on internet or wireless alone. They need both working together to stay connected wherever business happens," said Viraj Parekh, vice president of converged networking, AT&T Business. "That's what converged connectivity is solving, and it is where AT&T is continuing to invest. By bringing together fiber, 5G, wireless backup, and network-based security on the strength of the AT&T network, we're giving small businesses a simpler, more reliable way to connect that is built for how they operate. Being ranked #1 by customers for both small business internet and business wireless customer satisfaction shows that our converged approach is delivering a better experience than the competition."

With America's largest wireless network and a growing fiber footprint supported by significant capital investment, AT&T is delivering business-grade connectivity small businesses can count on.

To learn more about AT&T Business internet solutions, visit business.att.com.

JD Power U.S. Business Internet Satisfaction Study Methodology

The 2026 U.S. Business Internet Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 4,091 business customers of internet services. The study evaluates business internet experiences across seven factors: performance and reliability; cost of service; communications; sales representatives (medium business and large enterprise); billing; digital account management; and customer support. The large enterprise segment includes businesses with 500 or more employees; the medium business segment includes businesses with 20 to 499 employees; and the small business segment includes businesses with less than 20 employees. The study was fielded from March through May 2026.

For more information about the U.S. Business Internet Satisfaction Study, visit www.jdpower.com/business/u-s-business-internet-satisfaction-study.

1AT&T received the highest score among small businesses in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Business Internet Satisfaction Study, which measures overall satisfaction among business customers of internet services. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

2AT&T received the highest score in the small business segment of the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study, which measures customers' satisfaction with their current business wireless carrier. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

3Integrated Internet Back-up: Requires Business 1-Gig or higher & WNC-CGW452 gateway. Wireless Data Restrictions: After 250GB, AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy & data speeds are up to a max of 3 Mbps. Video streaming limited to SD. Speed, coverage, and performance not guaranteed. Feature subject to AT&T network agreement practices (att.com/broadbandinfo). Wireless backup does not work in the event of power loss. Battery backup options may be available at an additional cost. Add'l terms & restrictions apply. For details, see the AT&T Customer Service Agreement (att.com/CSA) and the additional Integrated Backup incorporated therein.

4Based on wired connection to gateway.

5Based on network availability.

6AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. Coverage not available everywhere. Learn more at att.com/5Gnetwork.

7AT&T Dynamic Defense® is available with AT&T Dedicated Internet℠, AT&T Switched Ethernet on Demand℠ with Internet Offload, and select areas for AT&T Business Fiber.

8Credit for fiber downtime lasting 20 minutes or more, or for wireless or AT&T Internet Air for Business downtime lasting 60 minutes or more if connected to impacted tower at onset of outage. Wireless downtime must be caused by single incident impacting 8 or more towers. Restrictions and exclusions apply. See details

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

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