AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with John Stankey at the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune in for a fireside chat with CEO John Stankey at the UBS Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 5, scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. ET.

AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a fireside chat with John Stankey, chief executive officer, AT&T Inc., at the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T  

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2023 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

SOURCE AT&T

