Attabotics expands manufacturing operations to the U.S.

New capacity to augment existing Calgary manufacturing and enable more localized production to control lead times and logistics costs

CALGARY, AL, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attabotics, a provider of robotic cube storage solutions to simplify goods-to-person fulfillment operations, announces U.S. manufacturing operations in central Kentucky. The expanded manufacturing supplements existing capacity in Calgary and enables localized production near end users to help mitigate supply chain volatility for more predictable lead times and costs.

"Extending the manufacturing footprint is an important step in our mission to bring Attabotics technology to market in a way that best addresses the needs of customers," says Bruce Robbins, Founder of LaFayette Systems, which acquired Attabotics in September 2025. "Predictable lead times and costs are critical to the success of logistics projects, and this expansion ensures we have the operational infrastructure for Attabotics technology to reach its full potential."

The U.S.-based manufacturing will be based in an existing LaFayette facility in central Kentucky – a central location with easy access to established freight corridors to serve customers coast to coast. In addition to serving as the U.S. home for Attabotics manufacturing, the Kentucky facility will continue to house operations for Kendale Industries, a longstanding member of the LaFayette family focused on fabricating custom material handling components and accessories.

"This expansion shows how the resources, experience and customer-driven focus of LaFayette enhance what Attabotics can offer the market," says Mark Dickinson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Attabotics. "Manufacturing on both sides of the border positions Attabotics to serve a global market with reduced friction and the disciplined service and support customers have grown to expect from LaFayette."

LaFayette acquired Attabotics in September 2025. The privately owned, closely held organization provides a fresh start for Attabotics technology, with a stable financial foundation, manufacturing experience and applied technology expertise in warehouse automation and material handling.

Visitors to the MODEX trade show in Atlanta, April 13-16, can get a first-hand look at Attabotics technology and learn more about the full range of LaFayette companies and solutions at booth C14787.

To access images, click here.

About Attabotics

Attabotics redefines storage and fulfillment with its innovative goods-to-person cube storage technology designed to enable new levels of efficiency, performance and scalability. The solution replaces the rows and aisles of traditional fulfillment centers with a high-density, three-dimensional storage structure that significantly reduces warehouse space requirements. Robotic shuttles move freely in both horizontal and vertical directions to provide direct access to any location using only value-added moves – no advance digging or pre-stacking required.

Attabotics is part of LaFayette Systems, a privately owned, closely held family of material handling automation companies. Together, the group designs, builds, integrates and supports conveyor, sortation and robotics systems for leading global brands. LaFayette Systems is headquartered in Danville, Kentucky, with coast-to-coast operations across the U.S. and Canada.

Media contact

Dan Gauss

Koroberi

336-409-5391

[email protected]

SOURCE Attabotics