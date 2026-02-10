Attabotics technology enters new era as part of LaFayette Systems

Innovative goods-to-person cube storage technology now part of family-owned group of businesses with over 30 years of material handling and warehouse automation experience

New ownership provides stable financial foundation, engineering and domain expertise to enhance customer support, advance technology development and commercialization

Leadership team combines mix of legacy Attabotics staff and material handling industry veterans

As part of LaFayette Systems, Attabotics gains access to footprint and resources throughout the United States

Existing Attabotics location at 10th St NE in Calgary to continue operation

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attabotics, a provider of robotic cube storage solutions for goods-to-person warehouse applications, announces it will restart operations as part of LaFayette Systems. LaFayette is a privately owned, closely held organization with a decades-long reputation as a trusted partner in material handling automation. The company acquired Attabotics in September 2025, establishing a strong foundation to further develop, deploy and support Attabotics' patented technologies.

"As we begin this new chapter, our goal is simple: pair the exceptional technology from Attabotics with LaFayette's warehouse automation expertise and customer-first culture," says Bruce Robbins, who founded LaFayette in 1989. "We believe that combination brings the right focus and discipline to the technology and allows us to deliver reliable, long-term value for our customers."

The existing Attabotics facility in Calgary will continue to house key engineering, business and manufacturing functions. The new Attabotics leadership team is a deliberate balance of deep institutional knowledge and fresh perspectives. Legacy team members Mark Dickinson, John Hickman and Derek Fortier remain with the organization, with Dickinson leading overall strategy and operations, Hickman heading manufacturing and Fortier overseeing supply chain management. Several veteran Attabotics engineers also remain on staff, preserving specialized technical expertise. Joining the team to lead sales and software is Art Eldred, who brings over 30 years of material handling experience at Vargo, Dematic and Intelligrated.

"Attabotics was built on innovative technology and strong engineering, and now as part of LaFayette Systems, we have the support to fully realize its potential," says Mark Dickinson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, and part of the Attabotics team since 2020. "We're focused on accelerating development, improving reliability and listening to what matters to customers, so that we can meet demand for technology that simplifies complex fulfillment operations."

LaFayette Systems maintains a coast-to-coast U.S. presence through its family of companies, including: LaFayette Engineering, which specializes in conveyor and sortation software and controls; Mesh Automation, a provider of industrial robotics and machine vision solutions; Century Conveyor Systems, which focuses on the northeast U.S. to provide conveyor system design and integration, installation and on-site maintenance services; and Kendale Industries, a custom metal fabricator focused on material handling components and accessories.

Across the entire LaFayette organization, the core mission is to serve as a true customer advocate. That includes immediate problem solving as soon as an issue arises and providing the transparency to recommend alternative solutions – even when the best path forward lies outside the group's own portfolio. This commitment extends to Attabotics, and each employee signs a pledge to uphold these values.

For more information, visit Attabotics in booth C14787 at the upcoming MODEX trade show in Atlanta, April 13-16.

To access an image, click here.

About LaFayette Systems

Headquartered in Danville, Kentucky, LaFayette Systems combines a family of material handling companies with varying specialties that together design, build and integrate conveyor, sortation and robotics systems for global brands.

About Attabotics

Attabotics debuted as the world's first robotics goods-to-person cubic storage and retrieval system in 2016, offering a space-efficient and high-speed alternative to traditional warehouse fulfillment. The innovative Attabotics technology replaces the rows and aisles of traditional fulfillment centers with a patented storage structure and robotic shuttles that utilize both horizontal and vertical space to significantly reduce warehouse space requirements and provide direct access to any location with only value-added moves.

About LaFayette Engineering

Founded in 1989, LaFayette Engineering started in Danville, Kentucky as a controls company providing automation systems for manufacturers and system integrators. LaFayette Engineering has evolved to provide complete systems integration, warehouse control software, SCADA diagnostics systems, project management, installation and 24/7 support. The beginning focus to put our customer's interest first and listen to their needs and concerns has stayed as our primary focus.

