ATTACK SHARK Unveils V8: A Next-Generation Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse Built for Competitive Dominance

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 15, ATTACK SHARK, a gaming peripheral brand specializing in affordable, high-performance mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, and accessories, released the V8, a next-generation lightweight wireless gaming mouse born for eSports. Designed for competitive players seeking faster response, greater stability, and sustained comfort, the V8 introduces breakthrough technology, setting a new benchmark for gaming mice.

ATTACK SHARK Unveils V8: A Next-Generation Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse

Co-designed with the ATTACK SHARK player community, the V8 features a shark-fin wireless receiver with an enhanced antenna for stronger signals and stable transmission. Its unique design ensures low latency even in interference-heavy environments. An LED indicator provides instant visibility of connectivity, polling rate, and battery status, delivering a reliable, uninterrupted wireless experience for competitive play.

Powered by the Nordic 54L15 chip with a core frequency twice that of 52840 chips, the V8 delivers dual 8K polling rates for ultra-fast input refresh. A Rage Mode is available for peak competitive performance. Meanwhile, a tracking speed of ≥20,000 FPS ensures pixel-perfect accuracy, while its low-power architecture extends battery life.

Weighing just 56 grams, the V8 glides faster with effortless control, easing wrist strain during marathon practice and tournament play. Its shape follows an award-winning ergonomic silhouette beloved by pros and fans worldwide, while an upgraded internal structure enhances rigidity and durability.

The V8 employs Omron optical switches rated for over 100 million clicks, delivering consistent tactile feedback and long-term reliability. Combined with ATTACK SHARK's advanced software for deep customization, it ensures lightning-fast actuation and precise control tailored to any play style, giving users the speed and reliability to outplay every opponent.

Blending exceptional durability with a refined click feel, the V8 reflects ATTACK SHARK''s dedication to innovation and growing influence in the eSports hardware arena. Engineered for pro-level precision and responsiveness, it equips competitive players with a high-performance solution at an accessible price point.

For more information, please visit https://attackshark.com/

