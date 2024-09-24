Attain Acquires Merryfield to Fuel Growth and Expand Data Portfolio

Strategic Acquisition Enhances Attain's Data Capabilities and Expands Market Reach with Insights on Affluent Consumers

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain, a leading permissioned commerce data platform that powers real-time purchase measurement and outcome signals for brands, announced today that the company has acquired Merryfield, the app that rewards shoppers for buying better-for-you products. Attain's strategic acquisition of the company, originally launched and funded by celebrity Zooey Deschanel with David Mayer and Joe Dickson, signals the start of a broader strategy for Attain to grow its scale and depth of data while adding more affluent customers to its purchase panel.

Attain's acquisition of Merryfield unlocks significant B2B revenue opportunities by adding a complementary list of brands with eligible receipts. Merryfield's strong foothold among upscale consumers, with a median income of $110k for its user base, further enhances Attain's data footprint, enabling richer insights and more targeted marketing capabilities. Additionally, Merryfield's focus on "better-for-you" products aligns seamlessly with Attain's consumer portfolio strategy to double-down on product-level data while expanding the size of its data universe.

"We are thrilled to welcome Merryfield to the Attain family. This acquisition is our first step in an aggressive acquisition strategy aimed at expanding our data assets, market reach and the depth of insights we can bring to bear," said Attain CEO Brian Mandelbaum. "With Merryfield's impressive user base and brand relationships, this acquisition enables us to massively scale our reach with a more affluent user base, which aligns with our long-term strategy of durable engagement with high-value consumers."

This acquisition strengthens Attain's consumer portfolio, allowing for seamless integration with Merryfield's established brand relationships within the consumer packaged goods sector, creating shared opportunities for growth and value.

"Joining forces with Attain is an exciting next chapter for Merryfield," said David Mayer of Merryfield. "Together, we'll be able to leverage our shared commitment to data-driven insights and continue to empower consumers to make better choices."

About Attain

Attain's mission is to empower marketers to drive better outcomes by providing access to first-party permissioned commerce data. Powered by a portfolio of apps, retail loyalty account linking, receipt capture, and survey results, Attain is uniquely positioned to provide deeper insights into how, what, when and where consumers spend their money. For more information on Attain, visit attainoutcomes.com.

About Merryfield

Merryfield, a privately-held Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) based in Boston, is a trusted authority, consumer app, customer activation and insights solutions partner for brands and retailers. Consumers simply submit receipts, paper or digital, and earn rewards at least 5% back on all brands featured in the app. Merryfield's participating better-for-you brands include Stonyfield Organic, Applegate, Health-Ade, Primal Kitchen, Vital Farms, Bob's Red Mill and more, offering thousands of other items carried at any retailer. With its new Learn & Earn in-store program, Merryfield supports brands and retailers by impacting consumers' point-of-purchase decisions in-store. Merryfield was named a finalist in the Corporate Social Responsibility Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards. Merryfield is available for free at the App Store and Google Play Store.

