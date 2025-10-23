Attain Partners Hosts Landmark Summit of Leading Women in Philanthropy to Strengthen the Future of the Nonprofit Sector

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 22, Attain Partners led "Strengthening the Scaffolding: What Nonprofits Need Now to Sustain Society's Future," a groundbreaking summit that brought together several of the most influential Chief Development Officers in the nonprofit sector. Representing organizations that collectively raise more than $19 billion annually, these leaders gathered for a closed-door discussion focused on the urgent challenges and opportunities facing philanthropy today.

Hosted by Sterrin Bird, Nonprofit Executive in Residence at Attain Partners, the summit marked the first in-person meeting of this distinguished group of female nonprofit leaders since they began convening virtually in 2020. The event served as a forum for deep reflection and action planning at a pivotal time for the industry—one in which public trust is shifting, fundraising models are evolving, and the nonprofit workforce continues to face mounting pressure.

"Philanthropy has always been a powerful force for possibility," said Bird. "Bringing these extraordinary leaders together was about more than conversation, it was about amplifying the collective voice of women who are shaping the future of giving. Together, we are reimagining what philanthropy can be and ensuring that generosity continues to sustain our society's foundation."

The summit participants included senior fundraising and development leaders at some of the world's most impactful nonprofit organizations: American Academy of Pediatrics, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Blood Cancer United, Breakthrough T1D, Educational Media Foundation, Feed the Children, New York Public Radio, Orbis International, Save the Children US, United Way Worldwide, USA for UNHCR, and We Are For Good.

Discussions explored how the sector can adapt to modern demands while staying rooted in the timeless values of empathy and community. Attain Digital, the firm's technology and innovation practice, played a key role in shaping the summit's vision and outcomes.

"We're passionate about empowering nonprofits to maximize their impact through technology and innovation," said Reshma Patel-Jackson, Partner and Attain Digital Lead. "This event underscores our commitment to helping mission-driven organizations evolve for a digital future, strengthening their ability to connect, inspire, and create change at scale."

Insights from the summit will inform an upcoming thought leadership paper titled "Strengthening the Scaffolding: What Nonprofits Need Now to Sustain Society's Future," to be published on attainpartners.com. The paper will spotlight key themes from the convening and offer a collective call to action for the nonprofit community.

