Attain Partners Named 2025 NVTC Tech 100 Honoree

Professional Services firm recognized for innovation and impact in the Greater Washington region

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm, is proud to announce its selection as a 2025 NVTC Tech 100 Honoree by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC). This marks the fifth consecutive year that Attain Partners has received this honor, recognizing the firm's sustained innovation, leadership, and positive impact across the Greater Washington region.

"We are honored to be recognized among the region's most forward-thinking and impactful technology companies," said Greg Baroni, Founder and CEO. "This award is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to innovation, client service, and mission-driven work, which makes a meaningful, positive difference in the communities we serve."

The NVTC Tech 100 Awards honor organizations and individuals demonstrating exceptional leadership and excellence within the technology community. Attain Partners' inclusion in this year's list underscores the firm's ongoing commitment to delivering transformative solutions across the public sector, education, nonprofit, and healthcare industries.

"The Greater Washington technology community continues to thrive because of visionary organizations like Attain Partners," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "Their dedication to empowering public sector institutions with strategic and technology-driven services reflects how innovation can be a force for good. We applaud Attain Partners for their innovation, positive impact, and unwavering dedication to strengthening our region's tech ecosystem."

The NVTC Tech 100 celebration will take place on December 15, 2025, at Hilton McLean Tysons Corner, where honorees will be recognized for their contributions to the region's thriving tech ecosystem.

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management and technology consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit attainpartners.com.

