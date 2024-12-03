Attain Partners Named 2024 NVTC Tech 100 Honoree

Professional Services firm recognized for impact in the Greater Washington region

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management and technology consulting firm, has been named 2024 Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech 100 honoree. The NVTC Tech 100 honors the top innovative companies and leaders in the region's technology community. This prestigious recognition celebrates the region's visionary companies, leading executives, and emerging innovators who are at the forefront of driving innovation, developing groundbreaking technologies, and significantly contributing to economic growth.

Honorees were selected by a panel of independent judges including Jamie Graham (KippsDeSanto), Sam Maness (Raymond James), John Song (Baird), and Shiv Varma (KPMG). The final NVTC Tech 100 Award list is comprised of 68 tech companies, 27 executives, and five emerging leaders who consistently demonstrate dedication, vision, and innovation in our tech region. Honorees will be recognized at the NVTC Tech 100 Celebration on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, 6p–8p ET, at Hilton McLean Tysons Corner.

"2024 has been a year of tremendous growth for our region's technology hub, thanks to the dynamic companies and individuals who are innovating and making a positive impact in the world. Their contributions are the reason our region is one of the leading tech hubs in the nation," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "NVTC congratulates Attain Partners for their steadfast dedication to delivery excellence as well as giving back to the community. From technology innovation to growing our pipeline of talent, their positive impact can be felt across the region."

"Attain Partners is driven by a vision to change the world, challenge the status quo, and enhance the lives of those we serve," said Founder and CEO Greg Baroni. "What began as a small team with big dreams in 2009 has grown into a thriving company, deeply embedded in the markets that we serve and the communities where we live and work. Anchored by the Attain Way, as well as the principles of gratitude, giving, growth, and grace, we have been blessed to achieve remarkable success with even greater growth and impact on the horizon. This recognition belongs to all of Team Attain—together, I'm confident we'll create even greater impact in 2025 and beyond!"

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management and technology consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit attainpartners.com.

