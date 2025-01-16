Attain Partners With Tombras to Drive Innovation in Real-Time Outcomes Analysis and In-Flight Incremental Sales Growth Optimization

Tombras will leverage Attain's advanced data platform for real-time media optimization and enhanced client performance insights

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain, a leading permissioned commerce data platform that powers real-time purchase measurement and outcome signals for brands, announced today a partnership with Tombras, one of the largest independent agencies in North America, to deepen Tombras' capabilities in media performance optimization, sales measurement, client growth and enhance their identity solution, tID.

This collaboration will allow Tombras' already expansive technology solutions to have more real-time cross retailer sales data sets to more frequently optimize, buy & plan across all media channels - and serve new and existing clients with actionable, real-world sales metrics - at a clip never before seen in the advertising ecosystem. Attain's platform has become a valuable pillar of Tombras' ad technology stack & larger efforts to drive real-time outcomes for their clients, empowering the agency to dynamically adjust media strategies and communicate performance effectively to clients.

"We are proud to play a key role in driving Tombras' success by providing cutting-edge data solutions that enable their teams to optimize media performance and deliver unparalleled insights to their clients," said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO and Co-founder at Attain. "This partnership highlights both our breakthrough product set that's disrupting status quo measurement solutions as well as Tombras' leadership position as an agency on the cutting edge."

As part of this partnership, Tombras has signed a Master Service Agreement (MSA) for 2025. In exchange, Attain has included Tombras in exclusive Alpha and Beta iterations of emerging tools focused on incrementality and brand lift. The collaboration also explores potential integration of Attain's raw data to inform Tombras' internal media mix modeling (MMM) engine, which evaluates brand performance across diverse media channels. Allowing Attain to be a key cog into the future of Tombras' marketing science program.

"Our partnership with Attain has enhanced our ability to harness permissioned data and optimize media strategies in real-time," said Alex Potts, Senior Vice President, Programmatic - Media Lead at Tombras. "By integrating their platform into our processes, we've enhanced how we demonstrate clear value to our clients and strengthened our commitment to innovation. Attain's data allow us to provide rich business and category insights that are foundational in our decision making process. We absolutely expect continued growth and success in the partnership."

About Attain

Attain is North America's most comprehensive and trusted source for live purchase data. Backed by consumers, and designed for marketers, Attain delivers measurement, activation and analytics solutions to drive business outcomes. Consumers are empowered to leverage their greatest asset — their data — in exchange for modern financial services. Attain's portfolio of apps allow consumers to access savings tools, early wages and shopping rewards without costs or hidden fees. In exchange, they give permission to use their data for research, insights and targeted advertising. For more information, visit attainoutcomes.com.

About Tombras

Tombras is one of the top independent agencies in North America. We're impact-driven, creative storytellers with performance at the heart of everything we do. Connecting Data + Creativity for Business Results® is our guiding mission. The foundation beneath it all is independence, which has been a force multiplier in the data + creativity equation, allowing us to invest and reinvest in our people and technology. From strategy, creative, public relations and media to digital design and development, a social media command center, ecommerce, in-house production, a trade desk and customer experience lab and much more, we do it all with nearly 500 strategists, creatives, designers, copywriters, media specialists, data scientists, researchers, tech and social media experts, producers, and directors. For more information, visit tombras.com.

