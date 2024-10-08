Attain Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment Of Rachel Conforti, SVP of Business Marketing, and Dave Constantino, SVP of Business Development

Senior Executives Will Drive Marketing Innovation and Expand Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain, a leading permissioned commerce data platform that powers real-time purchase measurement and outcome signals for brands, announced today the appointments of Rachel Conforti as Senior Vice President of Business Marketing and Dave Constantino as Senior Vice President of Business Development. The appointments come as Attain experiences accelerated demand for its real-time purchase data that helps brands and agencies analyze campaign performance and inform future media investments.

Rachel Conforti joins Attain with over 15 years of experience in the marketing industry, having held senior positions at LoopMe, Innovid and DoubleVerify. At Attain, Conforti will leverage her expertise in marketing strategy and brand positioning to amplify the company's presence in the marketplace, focusing on accelerating client acquisition and reinforcing Attain's position as a leader in consumer purchase data.

Dave Constantino brings over two decades of experience in scaling software and data solutions across the media and advertising industry, having held leadership roles at companies such as Moat, Oracle and Experian. At Attain, Constantino will focus on expanding strategic partnerships, driving business growth, and identifying new revenue streams through data innovation and partnerships.

"Both Rachel and Dave bring tremendous expertise and leadership to Attain as we continue our mission to revolutionize how companies leverage data to optimize campaigns and drive better business outcomes," said Ben Kartzman, President and COO of Attain. "Their experience will be invaluable as we enhance our capabilities and continue to deliver value to our clients."

Attain operates the largest opted-in US commerce measurement panel, boasting over 7 million monthly active users, translating to roughly 1 in 50 adults. By connecting credit, debit, and loyalty rewards cards, Attain users provide fully-consented access to their purchases, providing real-time data on consumer spending across online, in-store, and cash transactions. End users are brands, agencies and leading platforms focused on innovations in identity, targeting and measurement rooted in real purchase outcomes.

About Attain

Attain is North America's most comprehensive and trusted source for live purchase data. Backed by consumers, and designed for marketers, Attain delivers measurement, activation and analytics solutions to drive business outcomes. Consumers are empowered to leverage their greatest asset — their data — in exchange for modern financial services. Attain's portfolio of apps allow consumers to access savings tools, early wages and shopping rewards without costs or hidden fees. In exchange, they give permission to use their data for research, insights and targeted advertising. For more information, visit attainoutcomes.com.

