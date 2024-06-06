Attend North America's Largest Electrical Construction Tradeshow

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for the NECA 2024 Convention and Trade Show, scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 1, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.

NECA Convention & Trade Show

Year after year, this event brings together thousands of people in the electrical construction industry as the trade's premier event. Attendees will experience top-tier education, inspiring keynote speakers, peer networking, exciting entertainment, and one of the largest displays of industry tools and technology.

Gain access to experts addressing some of the most pressing issues in the U.S. today:

The rise of digital electricity and its impact on reducing energy consumption

and its impact on reducing energy consumption Construction suicide prevention outreach training

outreach training How to ensure smart technology cybersecurity

Understanding Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration and the benefit to construction operations

integration and the benefit to construction operations Get all of your EVSE questions answered in the EV Resource Network area

area Apprentice Appreciation Day with nearly 1,000 apprentices in attendance

in attendance The unveiling of dozens of new ground-breaking tools and technologies that have yet to hit the market

that have yet to hit the market How the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding is impacting the construction industry

and the funding is impacting the construction industry Learn how electrical contractors are beating the labor shortage with technology

Event Highlights:

Education Sessions : Tailored specifically for NECA contractors, these sessions cover a wide range of topics such as business development, financial management, safety standards and regulation, etc. Attendees can gain knowledge on the latest industry trends, technologies and best practices.

: Tailored specifically for NECA contractors, these sessions cover a wide range of topics such as business development, financial management, safety standards and regulation, etc. Attendees can gain knowledge on the latest industry trends, technologies and best practices. Keynote Speakers : Witness inspiring talks from renowned figures, including 10-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky , professional golfer Rocco Mediate , and Navy SEAL Commander and bestselling author Rorke Denver .

: Witness inspiring talks from renowned figures, including 10-time Olympic medalist , professional golfer , and Navy SEAL Commander and bestselling author . Special Events : Participate in unique events such as Apprentice Appreciation Day and NECA Gives Back, which focuses on community service and social responsibility.

: Participate in unique events such as Apprentice Appreciation Day and NECA Gives Back, which focuses on community service and social responsibility. Closing Celebration: End the convention on a high note with the "Anchors Aweigh" celebration featuring a live performance by Kool & The Gang aboard the USS Midway.

Media & Registration Information:

Interested attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot at this must-attend event. For more details and to register, visit NECA 2024 San Diego.

Individuals interested in media access, please contact Public Relations Manager Chelsea Croft at [email protected].

Join us in San Diego for an event that promises to empower and elevate the electrical contracting industry!

