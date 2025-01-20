NECA Congratulates President Trump and Vice President Vance on Their Inauguration

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) congratulates President Donald J. Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance on their inauguration as the 47th President and 50th Vice President of the United States.

"On behalf of NECA's member companies and the electrical construction industry, we extend our best wishes for success as they lead our nation forward. We are optimistic about the opportunities to work with President Trump, Vice President Vance, and their administration to address critical issues facing our industry and the nation," said David Long, CEO of NECA. "NECA remains committed to advancing policies that drive economic growth, supporting the skilled trades, and enhancing the resilience of our nation's infrastructure."

NECA looks forward to collaborating with the administration on key areas of shared interest, including:

Tax Policy: Advocating for tax policies that promote business growth and investment in the construction industry, including making permanent the majority of provisions enacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.





Infrastructure Modernization: Advocating for robust federal investment in modernizing the nation's electrical grid, transportation systems, and renewable energy projects to ensure a reliable and sustainable future.





Energy Transmission and Distribution: Supporting policies that prioritize the modernization of the nation's energy transmission and distribution systems. These efforts include enhancing permitting reform, grid reliability, reducing energy loss, and ensuring that power is delivered efficiently and effectively to meet the demands of businesses and consumers.





Workforce Development: Partnering to strengthen workforce training initiatives, support registered apprenticeship programs, and ensure the next generation of skilled electricians and contractors is ready to meet growing demands.





Retainage Reform: Pushing for reforms to reduce the burden of retainage and ensure timely and fair payments for contractors and subcontractors.





: Pushing for reforms to reduce the burden of retainage and ensure timely and fair payments for contractors and subcontractors. Regulatory Certainty: Collaborating on reducing regulatory barriers that hinder innovation and efficiency in electrical construction while maintaining high safety and quality standards.

"This is a pivotal time for our industry and the country," Long said. "NECA is ready to work alongside the Trump-Vance administration to achieve meaningful outcomes that benefit businesses, workers, and communities across the United States."

As a leading voice in the electrical construction industry, NECA represents over 4,000 member companies who employ more than 500,000 workers nationwide. Our members are at the forefront of building and maintaining the systems that power America, and we are eager to partner with the new administration to advance our shared vision for progress and prosperity.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $250 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across North America. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

