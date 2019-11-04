Attention 13-22 Year Olds! Win $5,000 from Pop-Tarts® to create positive change in your hometown

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When given the opportunity, what would young people do to create positive change in their hometowns?

Today, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg Company and United Way Worldwide are launching the Rep My City Challenge – an innovative contest that will provide ten winners with $5,000 each to the most innovative ideas that can help better their community.

The challenge asks young people ages 13-22 to develop a creative way to address the issue that has the greatest effect on friends and families in their community. Ideas might tackle local food insecurity, the need for after-school activities, crime in their neighborhood, mental health issues, or others.

Rep My City Challenge applications are being accepted now through December 31, 2019 via a special microsite. Winners will be announced in January 2020.

Rep My City Challenge applications can take the form of a written story, a video, or an illustration to address the following questions:

What's the issue or problem you'd like to help address in your community? What's your BIG IDEA to help address the issue? When would your project take place? Who will you partner with to help succeed? (i.e., your local United Way, a local non-profit, your school or church) How will you know the project has been a success?

"Through the Rep My City Challenge, we hope to inspire young people to use their creativity and curiosity to drive real change," said Joe Beauprez, Pop-Tarts Marketing Director. "Pop-Tarts is creating better days by empowering our future leaders to get involved today, and make a positive difference locally."

"Building strong communities is in United Way's DNA and we are excited to partner with Pop-Tarts to engage a new generation of community-builders with the Rep My City Challenge," said William Browning, Chief Transformation Officer, United Way Worldwide. "We look forward to seeing what ideas these young people come up with to improve their hometown."

The Rep My City Challenge contributes towards Kellogg's Better Days commitment to create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. For more information about the Rep My City Challenge, visit the program website.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately-funded nonprofit. We're engaged in 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

http://www.kelloggcompany.com

