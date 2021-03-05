Attention Halo-Verse: Pringles® Launches New Limited-Edition Wavy 'Moa Burger'

For those not fluent in the video game Halo's lore, Moa are large, flightless bird-like creatures with two legs, wings, scales from the neck up, and a lizard-like head – similar to the extinct bird from New Zealand of the same name. The bird is native to the Halo planet called Reach and is the signature dish of a restaurant chain in that universe, so the gaming community is continually curious about what Moa might taste like in burger form.

Through Pringles' exclusive partnership with Halo, the new Moa Burger flavor brings the food from the Halo universe to life with an interstellar twist on the much-enjoyed, sometimes-ridden, and often misunderstood Moa bird. The Pringles Wavy Moa Burger crisps, boasting a thick wavy texture to deliver a bold crunch, feature a blend of flavors including garlic, sweet ginger, and savory beef. Each bite finishes with a crave-able slight heat from chili pepper and red pepper that will take tastebuds on a journey to new star systems.

"The Halo-verse has one of the greatest fan bases within the gaming world, so we had to create a flavor that would deliver on a taste fans could previously only imagine — the famous 'Moa Burger,'" said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "We pride ourselves in creating insanely accurate flavor combinations, and this was a fun one to develop. While Moa Burger has a flavor that appeals to everyone, we expect this to be enjoyed – and maybe even collected – by Halo fans."

The limited-edition Pringles Wavy Moa Burger crisps will be available at Walmart and on Walmart.com beginning in March. For more information about the brand and flavor offerings follow @Pringles on Instagram , Twitter and check out Facebook.com/Pringles .

