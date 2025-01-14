Attention Oregonians! Alaska Airlines announces three new nonstops around the state

We'll fly daily between Portland and Houston starting this spring along with two daily Portland-Eugene roundtrips and a new Medford-San Diego route

SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Y'all, for the first time, Alaska Airlines is linking the Rose City to the largest city in Texas. We're adding a new daily, nonstop flight between Portland and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston starting May 15, 2025. We'll also resume twice-daily nonstop service between Portland and Eugene, Oregon, and offer a new route between San Diego and Medford, Oregon. All three routes will fly year-round. Tickets can be purchased now at alaskaair.com.

Alaska Airlines is adding new routes to connect Oregon flyers.

Portland is one of our key West Coast hubs, with more than 100 average daily departures currently serving 58 nonstop destinations from Portland, including four international routes.

"We're based in Seattle, but Portland is a second home for us where we've been the largest carrier for more than 20 years," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of network planning and revenue management at Alaska Airlines. "Our new flights out of Portland, Eugene and Medford show our continued focus on connecting Oregon with the rest of the country."

"As passenger traffic at PDX continues to grow, so does the opportunity for airlines," said Dan Pippenger, chief aviation officer at the Port of Portland. "We appreciate the continued partnership with Alaska that gives travelers more options to connect to major markets and more flights within our state."

Route highlights

Portland - Houston : Houston is currently our largest unserved city from Portland . Our new nonstop connects a pair of dynamic destinations that will be attractive to both business and leisure travelers. The flight will depart Portland at 10:30 a.m. and will depart Houston just before 6 p.m. This will be the third nonstop route from Portland to Texas joining Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin .





is currently our largest unserved city from . Our new nonstop connects a pair of dynamic destinations that will be attractive to both business and leisure travelers. The flight will depart at and will depart just before This will be the third nonstop route from to joining and . Portland - Eugene : We worked hard to make sure the timing of the two roundtrips between Portland and Eugene hit the right mark for our guests, especially for itineraries that require a connection in Portland . Another benefit: There's a 5:30 a.m. departure from Eugene that can be paired with a 9:55 p.m. return flight that allows for a full day in Portland without staying the night.





We worked hard to make sure the timing of the two roundtrips between and hit the right mark for our guests, especially for itineraries that require a connection in . Another benefit: There's a departure from that can be paired with a return flight that allows for a full day in without staying the night. Medford - San Diego : This route also offers convenient flight times with a late morning departure from San Diego and a mid-afternoon departure from Medford . In mid-May, we'll offer the most daily departures and the greatest number of seats from Medford . This new service also supports our continued investment in San Diego and marks our 41st destination from there.

New nonstop routes

City Pair Start Date End Date Frequency Aircraft Portland – Houston Bush May 15 Year-round Daily 737 Portland – Eugene, OR May 15 Year-round 2x Daily E175 San Diego – Medford, OR May 15 Year-round Daily E175

We have also increased our flying within Oregon this summer. Beginning May 15, our Portland-Medford route will be served four times a day instead of once, and Portland-Redmond will start flying year-round three times daily. Tickets for these flights can be purchased now at alaskaair.com.

Alaska's elevated travel experience offers a blend of comfort and caring service for a seamless journey, including no change fees, the most legroom in First Class* and Premium Class, and the most generous Mileage Plan with the fastest path to elite status.

For inflight entertainment, our guests can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows streamed to their devices. Our mainline flights are enabled with streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi available for purchase, the option to pre-order from a range of fresh meal selections and power outlets at every seat to charge devices.

Our E175 regional aircraft also offer three classes of service with all seats along the aisle or window – no middle seats. We recently retrofitted our entire fleet of E175s to add 400,000 Premium Class seats annually.

*Out of any U.S. legacy airline excluding lie-flat seats

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is based in Seattle and comprised of subsidiaries Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., Horizon Air and McGee Air Services. With our recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, we now serve more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Central America, Asia and the Pacific. We are committed to safety, remarkable customer care, operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Alaska Airlines is a member of the oneworld Alliance. With oneworld and our additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Book travel throughout the Pacific on Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about Alaska Airlines at news.alaskaair.com and Hawaiian Airlines at newsroom.hawaiianairlines.com/blog. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE ALASKA AIRLINES