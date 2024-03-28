ATTENTION SEEKERS SELECTS ELUVIO FOR NEXT-GEN KEYSTREAM: SERVICE TO ENABLE BRANDS TO SECURELY STREAM EMBARGOED PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND PRIVATE EVENTS TO PRESS AND GLOBAL INFLUENCERS

– Private streaming service, to be powered by Eluvio, will provide 4K UHD streaming of embargoed events with integrated participant management, interactive tools, performance analytics, and more

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the upcoming NAB 2024 show, fan-streaming trailblazer Attention Seekers announced that it has selected Eluvio to provide the back-end technology platform for its next-generation Keystream service, a private press streaming service enabling brands to securely deliver embargoed experiences to journalists, influencers, and fans globally.

Originally established in 2020 to serve major AAA gaming brands, Keystream emerged in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, providing a vital means for brands to release products and announcements despite event cancellations and travel restrictions. Looking ahead, Keystream will use the Eluvio Content Fabric to offer an advanced platform tailored for forward-thinking gaming and non-endemic brands seeking secure and remote engagement with their global audiences.

The upgraded Keystream service is expected to include a host of market-leading production, distribution, and viewing capabilities for embargoed launches and events. These will include live closed captioning, multi-language productions, industry-leading forensic and watermarking tools, low-latency carbon-efficient streaming, personalized viewing and experiences and innovative in-stream features. These new innovations will be enabled through the Eluvio Content Fabric, which will be integrated within the company's premium production and distribution solution, Attention Seekers Connect (AS Connect).

"With Keystream, we aim to revolutionize the way brands creatively and securely engage with their fans," said Philip Mordecai, CEO of Attention Seekers. "The Keystream service offers a secure and immersive platform that transcends geographical barriers. Our commitment to delivering cutting-edge integrated creative, production and distribution solutions has never been stronger, and we are proud to continue leading the charge in shaping the future of live streaming via our fan-first integrated distribution technologies. The evolution of Keystream represents a significant milestone in our journey to further innovations in this content space. We look forward to working with the Eluvio team to empower our clients and confidentially unlock embargoed fan-first branded content relationships to fans across the globe."

"Attention Seekers is clearly at the forefront of delivering secure private video experiences for brands seeking to reach global audiences and influencers at scale," said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. "They already have an incredible legacy with some of the most successful gaming and e-sports brands and social influencers in the world, and we're excited to help bring a new and unmatched user experience to their customers. The Eluvio Content Fabric will enable Attention Seekers to deliver ultra-low latency 4K live and VOD streaming, advanced participant management, and provable engagement insights–all backed by end-to-end tamper-proof content security for embargoed content."

Key Benefits of Keystream

For brands across the globe, the new Keystream will provide:

Live and VOD embargoed event hosting – with video streaming up to 4k ;

– with video streaming up to ; Participant management – with single session management & ticketing;

– with single session management & ticketing; Secure custom log-in – with private fan access and branded experiences;

– with private fan access and branded experiences; Powerful security features – with custom watermarking & leak identification;

– with custom watermarking & leak identification; Interactive fan tools – with real-time interactive live chat & moderated Q&A tools; and

– with real-time interactive live chat & moderated Q&A tools; and Event Insights – with fan feedback and event performance data.

Initially, the new Keystream service will be exclusively available to existing Attention Seekers' clients, with plans for broader commercial release to third parties scheduled for the summer of 2024. At NAB 2024, Keystream will be showcased at the Eluvio meeting room in West Hall Level 2 meeting room #W237 within the Las Vegas Convention Center. To schedule a meeting or to learn about Keystream while at NAB 2024, please click here .

About Attention Seekers

Attention Seekers, formerly known as ADVNCR, is a full-service fan engagement agency specializing in creating entertainment that inspires. Since its inception in 2011, Attention Seekers has led the charge in crafting authentic branded streaming moments that enrapture millions of fans and audiences worldwide by igniting and fuelling brand fandoms. Under the leadership of CEO Philip Mordecai, the company draws from a rich heritage in gaming and branded community storytelling to deliver genuine, original, and exhilarating experiences to fans and audiences worldwide.

With studios in London and Los Angeles, Attention Seekers has delivered numerous innovative iconic events and live video moments which have played a pivotal role in the growth of esteemed clients such as Xbox, Red Bull Racing, Warner Bros, Qualcomm, Charlotte Tilbury, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Future Publishing, and many other industry leaders.

About Eluvio

Eluvio (https://eluv.io) is the creator of the Content Fabric Protocol, a next-generation content distribution and storage protocol transforming the delivery and monetization of premium video and digital media. The Content Fabric Protocol is ultra-fast, ultra-efficient, and tamper-proof and runs on a global network of nodes. It significantly simplifies distribution by providing a complete media delivery pipeline and streaming solution that replaces legacy media clouds and CDNs and enables emergent and personalized experiences. Features include live and file-based video and content publishing, transcoding, packaging, sequencing, streaming, on-chain authorization of content, frame-accurate content stitching, AI tagging, and on-chain proof of ownership for all ranges of content experiences. Examples of companies and creators whose content distribution have been powered by Eluvio include Amazon Studios/MGM Studios, Black Eyed Peas, Dolly Parton, FOX, Microsoft, Paramount Home Entertainment, Rita Ora, SONY Pictures, Telstra Broadcast Solutions, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, WWE, independent filmmakers, and many others. Eluvio is led by Emmy Award-winning technologists, Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera and a core team of innovators. Based in Berkeley, California, Eluvio has received numerous industry awards including the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association, National Broadcasters Association (NAB) Product of the Year and is recognized with 12 US patents.

