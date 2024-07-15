Attention victims of gift card scams: $35 million settlement reached regarding App Store & iTunes Gift Cards in class action lawsuit

Were you tricked into buying an App Store & iTunes Gift Card and giving the code to someone else?

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel LLP, Kirby McInerney LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP announce that a settlement has been reached with Apple Inc. and Apple Value Services, LLC ("Apple") in Barrett v. Apple, No. 5:20-cv-04812-EJD (N.D. Cal.), a class action lawsuit asserting claims relating to Apple's alleged conduct in connection with a common gift card scam in which unwitting consumers were tricked into purchasing App Store & iTunes Gift Cards by third-party scammers. Apple, which was not the party that perpetrated the scams, denies that it had any responsibility to provide refunds in such circumstances, and denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

If you were tricked into purchasing an App Store & iTunes Gift Card at any point between January 2015 and July 2020, and you provided the redemption code to someone unknown to you who sought the code under false pretenses, this class action settlement may impact your legal rights.

You must file a valid claims package by October 15, 2024 to receive cash benefits from this Settlement.

To file a claim, or to learn more about your options, including opting out of or objecting to the $35 million settlement, you may visit the Settlement Website, available at www.GiftCardScamSettlement.com or call 1-877-519-3812. The deadline to file a claim, opt out, or object is October 15, 2024.

SOURCE Cafferty Clobes Meriwether Sprengel LLP, Kirby McInerney LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP