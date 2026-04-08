Atticus Announces Strategic Partnership and Appointment of New Co-CEOs

Founders to Remain Involved as New Leadership Invests in Technology and Client Experience

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atticus Administration, a trusted leader in class action settlement administration, announced a strategic investment and the appointment of Thomas Logan and Pat McFadden as the company's new co-Chief Executive Officers, positioning the company for its next phase of growth.

Under the leadership of Logan and McFadden, Atticus will continue delivering the high-quality service and experienced team support that clients have long relied upon. The company is also investing in technology and client-facing tools designed to enhance efficiency, improve transparency, and simplify complex settlement administration workflows for law firms and claimants.

Atticus co-founders Chris Longley (Chief Revenue Officer) and Jim Hardy (Chief Financial Officer) will remain actively involved and full-time with Atticus as part of the transition, which began in mid-May 2025, to ensure continuity. They also remain Atticus' largest shareholders.

Atticus was founded in 2016 on the principles of accountability, precision, and client-first service, earning a reputation for making its clients look good in the settlement administration services sector. The company is trusted by courts, counsel, and government entities nationwide to administer complex and high‑stakes settlement programs.

"We have focused on building an organization with outstanding clients and talent, and as technology and client expectations evolve, we recognized the need for the right partners to help us reach our full potential. With Thomas and Pat, we found truly aligned collaborators that add strategic value, investment capital, and carry our vision going forward," Atticus co-founder Chris Longley explained.

Thomas Logan and Pat McFadden will provide capital and executive leadership with the support of a team of seasoned operators with experience in small business management.

"We were attracted to Atticus as a Minnesota-based business with a strong culture, a talented team, and an exciting business model in the settlement administration services space. We are committed to building on and continuing the legacy of Atticus," said new co-CEO Thomas Logan.

"Thomas and I are excited to partner with Atticus as it expands its reach and impact in the settlement administration space. Chris and Jim have built a top-tier settlement administration company, and we're focused on rolling out new tools and processes that streamline settlement administration and deliver even greater value to our clients," added new co-CEO Pat McFadden.

Logan brings a background in engineering, operations, and team leadership. A Stanford-trained chemical engineer, he previously led supply chain and planning at E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world's largest winery. McFadden has deep experience in middle-market investment banking and private equity, with a focus on business and professional services companies.

About Atticus

Atticus supports the legal sector with services ranging from pre-certification mailings and website design to strategic notice plans and Qualified Settlement Fund management. We partner with law firms, government entities, corporations and administrators to deliver seamless, trustworthy settlement administration services and support. See https://www.atticusadmin.com for more information.

SOURCE Atticus Administration