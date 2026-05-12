ATTOM INTRODUCES ATTOM INTELLIGENCE TO POWER THE FUTURE OF PROPERTY DATA AND AI-DRIVEN ANALYTICS

Established framework continues to expand, supporting a growing suite of solutions designed to transform how organizations access, analyze, and act on property data

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, the leading provider of property data, AI-powered analytics, and real estate intelligence solutions, today announced ATTOM Intelligence, a framework that defines how property data and analytics are structured, delivered, and applied in an AI-driven world.

ATTOM Intelligence builds on years of investment in data engineering, analytics, and infrastructure, providing a foundation that supports both existing capabilities and a growing suite of solutions designed to accelerate insight, automate workflows, and support decision-making at scale.

As part of this milestone, ATTOM has introduced a redesigned digital experience and an updated data framework that make it easier for organizations to explore its data, understand how it connects, and apply it across analytics and AI-driven workflows. This includes the reintroduction of ATTOM's Table of Data Elements as a core component of ATTOM Intelligence, a visual framework that maps how property data and analytics are structured and interconnected.

ATTOM's Table of Data Elements

"At ATTOM, we see a clear shift in how organizations are using data," said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM. "It's no longer just about access. It's about how quickly you can turn that data into insight and action. ATTOM Intelligence reflects that shift, giving our customers a more structured and scalable way to work with property data."

At the core of ATTOM Intelligence is ATTOM's AI-Ready Property Data, which provides a comprehensive and structured foundation of property, ownership, mortgage, market, and risk data. This data is engineered to support analytics, machine learning, and application development while reducing the complexity traditionally associated with large-scale property datasets.

"Preparing data for AI requires rethinking how data is structured, connected, and delivered," said Todd Teta, CTO at ATTOM. "ATTOM Intelligence reflects that approach and sets the stage for how we will continue to expand the ways customers interact with and derive value from property data."

ATTOM Intelligence is built on a layered approach that prepares data for AI, delivers it in modern environments, and enables advanced analytics:

Data Engineered to Power AI

Structured, standardized datasets aligned to real-world entities, reducing the need for data preparation and accelerating model development

Structured, standardized datasets aligned to real-world entities, reducing the need for data preparation and accelerating model development AI-Native Delivery

Flexible access through APIs, bulk delivery, cloud platforms, and MCP Server integration, enabling real-time data access across applications and AI workflows

Flexible access through APIs, bulk delivery, cloud platforms, and MCP Server integration, enabling real-time data access across applications and AI workflows AI-Powered Intelligence

Advanced analytics and models that turn property data into actionable insights and decision-ready outputs

As part of this launch, ATTOM's data and analytics are now organized into clearly defined categories, including Valuation Analytics, Property Risk Analytics, Market & Location Analytics, and Research Tools, providing a more intuitive way to navigate offerings and connect data to real-world use cases.

The redesigned homepage reflects this continued progress, offering a more modern, data-centric experience that helps users move more efficiently from data discovery to analysis. Customers can explore datasets, understand how data elements relate to one another, and begin applying insights within their workflows while gaining visibility into the broader ATTOM Intelligence framework.

ATTOM Intelligence represents a long-term investment in how property data is transformed into actionable intelligence. As ATTOM continues to build on this foundation, the company will expand its capabilities, introducing new ways to automate analysis, integrate with AI-driven applications, and help organizations move faster from data to decision.

About ATTOM

ATTOM delivers AI-driven property intelligence built on one of the nation's most trusted property data assets, covering 160 million U.S. properties—99% of the population. Our engineered, multi-sourced real estate data spans property tax, deeds, mortgages, foreclosure, environmental risk, property conditions, natural hazards, neighborhood insights, and geospatial boundaries, rigorously validated for advanced analytics. ATTOM supports analytics and AI-driven applications through flexible delivery options including APIs, bulk licensing, cloud delivery, market trend products, and the MCP Server for AI-powered, agentic access to engineered property data—enabling organizations to automate analysis and scale property intelligence across industries.

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SOURCE ATTOM