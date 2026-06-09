ATTOM INTRODUCES RESISCORE, DELIVERING AI-POWERED NEIGHBORHOOD RANKINGS FOR RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE

New analytics offering helps investors, builders, lenders, and real estate professionals identify high-performing neighborhoods within housing markets

IRVINE, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, the leading provider of property data, AI-powered intelligence, and real estate analytics solutions, today announced the launch of ATTOM ResiScore, an AI-powered neighborhood intelligence offering that ranks residential areas based on projected housing market performance.

Built on technology acquired through ATTOM's acquisition of ResiShares in January 2026, ResiScore introduces a new layer of forward-looking analytics designed to address a longstanding gap in real estate decision-making. While many organizations have clarity on which markets to operate in, determining which neighborhoods within those markets are most likely to outperform has remained difficult to measure at scale.

ResiScore addresses this challenge by assigning each residential census tract a 1 to 100 percentile ranking within its CBSA, or metro area, based on expected home price appreciation over a 24-month horizon. This approach enables users to compare neighborhoods within the same market using a standardized metric, helping prioritize areas with stronger projected performance and identify locations that may carry increased risk.

"ResiScore builds on our strategy to deliver AI-powered property intelligence through our data foundation and enterprise data licensing," said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. "Our clients have always relied on us for comprehensive property data, but they have not had a consistent way to evaluate neighborhoods within a market at scale. This is a meaningful step forward in helping them identify opportunity and manage risk with greater precision."

ResiScore is part of ATTOM's Market and Location Analytics category within its AI-powered intelligence suite, designed to help organizations analyze housing trends, identify emerging opportunities, and make more informed decisions at the neighborhood level.

"ResiScore answers a deceptively difficult question — where within a market to focus," said Aaron Wagner, Head of Data Science at ATTOM. "The gap between the strongest and weakest neighborhoods within a single market is often larger than the gap between markets themselves. By ranking neighborhoods within a market by expected appreciation, ResiScore helps clients identify where upside is emerging, and where downside is building."

ResiScore is powered by models trained on decades of residential property data, combining signals such as long-term price trends, recent appreciation, price acceleration, forecasted growth, and volatility into a single composite score. The result is a forward-looking ranking that balances responsiveness with stability and helps users evaluate relative performance across neighborhoods without overreacting to short-term market shifts.

Key capabilities include:

Neighborhood ranking across all census tracts within a CBSA or metro area

Forward-looking insight based on a 24-month forecast horizon

Hyperlocal analysis beyond county and metro-level metrics

Risk and opportunity identification through relative performance signals

ResiScore supports a wide range of use cases, including investment targeting, lending and portfolio risk assessment, site selection, and market analysis.

It also complements ATTOM's broader AI-powered intelligence and analytics suite, including automated valuation models, providing a more complete view of property value and neighborhood performance.

ResiScore is available through ATTOM's data delivery platforms, including bulk data licensing and Snowflake.

To learn more about ATTOM ResiScore, download the white paper here.

About ATTOM

ATTOM delivers AI-driven property intelligence built on one of the nation's most trusted property data assets, covering 160 million U.S. properties—99% of the population. Our engineered, multi-sourced real estate data spans property tax, deeds, mortgages, foreclosure, environmental risk, property conditions, natural hazards, neighborhood insights, and geospatial boundaries, rigorously validated for advanced analytics. ATTOM supports analytics and AI-driven applications through flexible delivery options including APIs, bulk licensing, cloud delivery, and the MCP Server for AI-powered, agentic access to engineered property data—enabling organizations to automate analysis and scale property intelligence across industries.

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SOURCE ATTOM