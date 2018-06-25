Attorney and Cyber Security Expert Benjamin Wright to Share Valuable Insight into GDPR at SANS Las Vegas Cyber Security Training Event

According to Wright, "Although the General Data Protection Regulation applies in a direct sense only within the European Union, it has an impact worldwide. Join me in Las Vegas where I will examine that impact from a number of angles and put the regulation into a historical context. I will also share practical suggestions for all kinds of organizations to reduce their legal risk under GDPR."

In addition to his talk, Wright will teach his LEG523: Law of Data Security and Investigations course. This course addresses the urgent need for professionals to bridge the gap between the legal department and the information security team as driven by new laws on privacy, e-discovery and data security. SANS LEG523 provides unique professional training, including skills in the analysis and use of contracts, policies and cyber security questionnaires.

For additional information on the LEG523: Law of Data Security and Investigations course, or to register, visit: www.sans.org/u/F9i

SANS Network Security 2018 is one of the largest SANS training events. The event features more than 45 cyber security courses for security professionals at every level. Several new courses will be offered focusing on such topics as SIEM, wireless penetration testing, secure DevOps, security architecture and more. Attendees can also choose from four types of SANS NetWars challenges: Core, Cyber Defense, DFIR and ICS.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Network Security 2018, visit: www.sans.org/u/F9n

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (www.SANS.org)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorney-and-cyber-security-expert-benjamin-wright-to-share-valuable-insight-into-gdpr-at-sans-las-vegas-cyber-security-training-event-300671520.html

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

