Attorney Douglas Borthwick Receives "A-V" Rating by Martindale-Hubbell, The Highest Rating of Distinction For Professional Achievement and Ethics Awarded by Martindale

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Martindale-Hubbell recognizes Douglas Borthwick and Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick as AV® rated attorneys, the highest such rating available to any individual lawyer. This rating service is the pre-eminent rating system for attorneys, providing an objective indicator of a lawyer's ethical standards and professional ability. Law firms are given the rating of the highest rated individual attorney.

Martindale-Hubbell states as follows:

Attorney Douglas Borthwick

The Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings system is based on the confidential opinions of members of the Bar and the Judiciary, including both those who are rated and those who are not. Martindale-Hubbell representatives conduct personal interviews to discuss lawyers under review with other members of the Bar. A compilation of these opinions from various sources is necessary to form a consensus, and lawyers under review are sometimes asked to provide professional references to assist with the process. In addition, confidential questionnaires are sent to lawyers and judges in the same geographic location and/or area of practice as the lawyer being rated. Members of the Bar are instructed to assess their colleague's legal ability and general ethical standards.

There are two components to each Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating:

1. Legal Ability Ratings. Legal Ability Ratings take into consideration the standard of professional ability in the area where the lawyer practices, the lawyer's expertise, and other professional qualifications. If a lawyer's practice is limited or specialized, Peer Review Ratings are based on performance in those specific fields of law. Legal Ability Ratings are: C – Good to High B – High to Very High A – Very High to Preeminent

2. General Ethical Standards Rating. The General Ethical Standards Rating denotes adherence to professional standards of conduct and ethics, reliability, diligence and other criteria relevant to the discharge of professional responsibilities. The General Recommendation Rating is: V – Very High A lawyer will not receive a Legal Ability Rating unless he or she has been endorsed for a "V."

When both categories of Peer Review Ratings are confirmed, a lawyer receives an CV, BV or AV Rating.

CV Peer Review Rating – an excellent first Rating and a statement of a lawyer's above average ability and very high ethics.

BV Peer Review Rating – an indication of an exemplary reputation and well-established practice. A typical lawyer is in mid-career, with a significant client base and high professional standing.

AV Peer Review Rating – shows that a lawyer has reached the height of professional excellence. He or she has usually practiced law for many years, and is recognized for the highest levels of skill and integrity.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick is currently President and Owner of the Law Offices Douglas Borthwick. Mr. Borthwick is "AV" Preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell. Mr. Borthwick is admitted to practice before all of the courts in the state of California including Central, Northern, Eastern, and Southern California United States District Courts as well as the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Mr. Borthwick has handled litigation for numerous corporate clients, including personal injury defense, amusement park accidents, entertainment accidents, slip and fall, vehicle accidents, product liability, construction defect litigation, mortgage and lending litigation and defense of health care providers. He has completed numerous binding and non-binding arbitrations and mediations with a high rate of success. Mr. Borthwick's current practice focuses on plaintiff personal injury, family law, and estate planning. Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his preparation, determination, and attention to detail.



Specialties: Civil Litigation, Personal Injury, Estate Planning, Probate, Family Law, Adoptions, Business Litigation, Transportation, Moving & Storage, Transactional Law. For more information about our firm please visit: www.borthwicklawyer.com

