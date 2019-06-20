Attorney Douglas Borthwick Selected as a Premier Lawyer of America

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Douglas Borthwick has been selected for membership in Premier Lawyers of America, a prestigious, invitation-only organization which recognizes the top 1% of attorneys in America. Nominees must demonstrate excellence in their primary practice areas and must be nominated by at least one other peer attorney or hand-selected by the organization's advisory committee. Premier Lawyers choose those who demonstrate the highest standards of excellence in the practice of law.

Douglas Borthwick

Attorneys selected for membership in Premier Lawyers of America undergo an objective and rigorous vetting process. Criteria taken into account include case outcomes, legal experience, professional achievements, certifications, trial experience, educational history, teaching or publishing experience, peer and client feedback, ratings and reviews, and professionalism and ethics.

Douglas Borthwick has been practicing law for over 20 years. He received his law degree from Capital University Law School in 1991 after earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business, Economics, and religion from Muskingum University in 1988.

Mr. Borthwick began his legal career working as an associate at an AV rated insurance defense and general liability firm for 13 years. He then was a senior associate at an AV rated medical malpractice defense firm for 2 years. Mr. Borthwick worked under ABOTA certified trial lawyers at both firms. Mr. Borthwick has since been in private practice, earning an AV preeminent rating for his law firm and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. His private practice focuses on civil litigation, business litigation, personal injury, and family law.

Mr. Borthwick enjoys time with his wife, 4 grandchildren, and Church activities.

"Membership in Premier Lawyers of America is reserved for top-rated attorneys who are able to meet or exceed demanding selection criteria," stated Robert Nguyen, Director of Membership Services for the organization. "Douglas Borthwick's exceptional legal ability, client advocacy, and success sets Douglas Borthwick apart from his peers."

For more information about Douglas Borthwick, visit www.borthwicklawyer.com or call 714-654-6742.

For more information about Premier Lawyers of America, visit www.premierlawyers.org.

