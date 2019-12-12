Attorney Jeff Atterbury of Habbas & Associates Wins 6-Figure Jury Verdict for Client After Severe Truck Accident

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Clara County Superior Court recently awarded a verdict of more than $800,000 to the plaintiff in a civil lawsuit to account for her truck accident injuries. The injuries were severe, and resulted in the need for knee surgery and two spinal surgeries.

Attorney Jeff Atterbury of Habbas & Associates, along with Co-Counsel Jayme L. Walker of Gwilliam, Ivary, Chiosso, Cavalli & Brewer, represented the plaintiff, a 37-year-old nurse's assistant and home health aide named Charlette Avery. On April 15, 2015, Avery was driving her Ford Focus in Campbell when the defendant, Braddon McKee, made a right turn from the far left lane and made impact with Ms. Avery's vehicle.

In the accident, Ms. Avery suffered an immediate knee injury, and experienced delayed onset of lower back pain and neck pain. Ultimately, she required a knee surgery in December 2015, a cervical fusion in January 2017, and a lumbar fusion in March 2019. Ms. Avery sued Mr. McKee and his employer, Vinculums Services LLC.

The defense claimed that Ms. Avery's spinal injuries were pre-existing, hiring a biomechanical expert who testified the crash was low-impact and could not have caused any such harm to Ms. Avery. The defense also called a neurosurgeon who testified that her injuries were not caused by the crash. To counter this, the plaintiff's counsel called five expert witnesses, including a spinal surgeon. After two days of deliberation, the jury awarded Ms. Avery $814,043.20 for past and future medical costs, lost earnings, and pain and suffering. Attorneys Atterbury and Walker were thrilled to win substantial compensation for their client, to help her move forward from this incident.

Habbas & Associates is a well-established personal injury law firm based in San Jose, and has recovered more than $300 million in compensation on behalf of injured clients. The lawyers at Habbas & Associates have more than 175 years of combined legal experience and are fully qualified to take on truck accident injury cases caused by someone else's negligence.

For more information about Habbas & Associates and Attorney Jeff Atterbury, visit the firm's website at www.habbaslaw.com.

SOURCE Habbas & Associates

