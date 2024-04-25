Jessie Nudelman Joins Habbas & Associates

Habbas & Associates, a nationally recognized civil trial practice based in San Jose, welcomes accomplished Trial Attorney Jessie Nudelman to its team.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Habbas & Associates is pleased to announce Attorney Jessie Nudelman as the latest addition to its award-winning team.

Ms. Nudelman brings with her over 15 years of experience and a reputation as a leading force in Northern California's legal landscape.

With a robust background in navigating complex and consequential tort litigation, she will aid the Habbas & Associates legal team in matters involving high-stakes personal injury, wrongful death, and employment law actions.

About Jessie Nudelman

A Central Coast native who hails from Los Gatos, Ms. Nudelman earned her undergraduate degree in Agricultural Business from California Polytechnic State University, where she cultivated an interest in the legal field and discovered a passion for providing a voice to injured and wronged individuals who so often find themselves facing off against powerful corporations. She went on to earn her law degree and pass the California Bar in 2009.

Following her academic pursuits, Ms. Nudelman cut her teeth as a Trial Lawyer at Farmers Insurance, working her way to notoriety over nearly a decade before becoming a Senior Trial Attorney at Hartford Insurance and, later, a Partner at Murchison & Cumming, LLP. A creative legal strategist, she quickly earned a reputation as a legal luminary and gained expansive experience handling high-stakes matters ranging from motor vehicle and trucking accidents, wrongful death, and premises liability to construction and design defects, fire loss, landlord-tenant disputes, and subrogation.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ms. Nudelman has also excelled in various leadership capacities, serving as Vice President of the School Bar Association and Editor-In-Chief of The Gavel newspaper, which earned her the prestigious Res Ipsa Loquitur Award for her contributions to student governance.

As she embarks on a new journey with Habbas & Associates and its plaintiffs-focused practice, Ms. Nudelman's extensive experience litigating high-stakes cases, background as an insurance lawyer, and long-standing passion for fighting on behalf of people in need will prove invaluable.

Habbas & Associates is a nationally recognized civil trial practice with a regional reputation across the Bay Area and the state of California. Backed by award-winning attorneys and over 200 years of collective experience, the firm has amassed a record of success that includes more than half a billion dollars in verdicts and settlements for clients. It handles a range of claims involving serious personal injury cases involving automobile collisions, trucking accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, wrongful death claims, catastrophic injury cases (brain injuries, burn injuries, spinal injuries, and orthopedic injuries), construction accident cases, dog bite/attack cases and defective products. For more information, visit: www.HabbasLaw.com.

