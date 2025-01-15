Attorney Jeffery P. Phillips Joins DeWitt's Madison Office as a Partner

GREEN BAY, Wis. and MADISON, Wis. and MILWAUKEE and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DeWitt LLP law firm announced attorney Jeffery P. Phillips joined the firm's Madison office as a partner, where he will focus his practice on assisting creditors and debtors in bankruptcy, business reorganizations and commercial litigation.

Phillips possesses extensive expertise in bankruptcy law, representing Wisconsin-based clients as both debtors and creditors in Chapter 7, Chapter 11, and Chapter 13 cases. His experience also includes advising and representing debtors, creditors, receivers, and trustees in Wisconsin Chapter 128 receivership proceedings, as well as in collections, foreclosures, and various commercial and business litigation matters. He has worked with clients across diverse industries such as finance, manufacturing, food and beverage, and construction. Beyond debtor and creditor rights, Phillips handles civil litigation matters, including collections, contract disputes, and construction litigation. Additionally, he is experienced in business transactions, offering services like contract drafting, negotiation, and dispute resolution.

"We're very pleased to welcome Jeff to our Madison office. His contributions have made a significant impact on the legal landscape in Wisconsin, helping many clients successfully navigate challenging business issues, transactions, and proceedings. He is a well-respected litigator who consistently demonstrates his negotiating skills and deep knowledge of complex financial and commercial matters. DeWitt is fortunate to have him as a new partner of the firm," said Michele Perreault, Managing Partner at DeWitt's Madison office.

Prior to DeWitt, Phillips served as an attorney at a law firm based out of Madison. He holds a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School and a B.A. in film, cinema, video from the University of Michigan.

About DeWitt

Founded in 1903, DeWitt LLP is one of the ten largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 130 attorneys practicing in Green Bay, Madison and Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. DeWitt is known for its work in a variety of legal areas including family law, background screening, business law, employee stock ownership plans, employee benefits, intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, construction litigation, employment relations, environmental, estate planning, family business, litigation, real estate, tax law, and more. Additional information is available at dewittllp.com.

