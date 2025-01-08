Corporate Law Attorney Katie M. Blom Joins DeWitt's Green Bay Office

GREEN BAY, Wis. and MADISON, Wis. and MILWAUKEE and MINNEAPOLIS , Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DeWitt LLP law firm announced attorney Katie M. Blom joined the firm's Green Bay office, where she will focus her practice on complex business transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, commercial real estate and development, franchising, and contracts.

Blom has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, where she advises both buying and selling clients about CDAs/NDAs, due diligence, letters of intent, definitive purchase agreements, warranties and representations, purchase price allocations, indemnification, and other difficult areas, such as managing family dynamics.

In addition to M&A, Blom provides guidance in business and real estate law, including financing, contracts, leasing, franchising, easements, and more. She is also passionate about working with charitable organizations, helping them to obtain 501(c)(3) status by streamlining the process of working with the Internal Revenue Service and the state.

Blom actively participates in several community organizations, including serving as a Board Member for the Fox Cares Foundation, as well as Leadership Fox Cities, Class of 2014.



Prior to DeWitt, she served as partner and corporate attorney at two law firms in Appleton. Her published works include M&A Market is Still Hot – For Now, and Publication, The Business News, September 9, 2021. Blom holds a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School and a B.A., with honors, from St. Norbert College.

About DeWitt

Founded in 1903, DeWitt LLP is one of the ten largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 130 attorneys practicing in Green Bay, Madison and Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. DeWitt is known for its work in a variety of legal areas including family law, background screening, business law, employee stock ownership plans, employee benefits, intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, construction litigation, employment relations, environmental, estate planning, family business, litigation, real estate, tax law, and more. Additional information is available at dewittllp.com .

SOURCE DeWitt LLP