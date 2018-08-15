Attorney Jonathan Schochor Receives Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award

Mr. Schochor has been featured in a wide range of honors publications, including Who's Who in America, Who's Who in American Law, Who's Who of Emerging Leaders in America, Who's Who in American Education, Who's Who in Finance and Business, Who's Who in Finance and Industry, Who's Who in the East and Who's Who in the World. In addition, recent distinctions include being named 2016 Lawyer of the Year in Medical Malpractice Law (Baltimore) by Best Lawyers; 2015 Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Maryland Association for Justice (co-recipient); and an Influential Marylander by The Daily Record in 2015. He has been identified among the Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel, and he received the Cornerstone Award from SmartCEO Magazine. He has been named a Top 100 Litigation Lawyer in the State of Maryland by the American Society of Legal Advocates, has also been named to the Top 100 Lawyers by the American Trial Lawyers Association, and has been recognized by the Maryland Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers in America, Bar Register of Pre-Eminent Lawyers. He has been named as a top 100 High Stakes Litigator and has been included in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and Baltimore and Washington, D.C.'s Best Lawyers. For 2018, his firm received Top Winner Awards from The Daily Record's Maryland readers in the categories of Best Law Firm – Medical.

Mr. Schochor received a Bachelor of Arts from Pennsylvania State University in 1968, and a JD from the American University School of Law in 1971. The same year, he was admitted to practice before the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Court of Appeals' Washington, D.C. Circuit. He was later admitted to practice in the State of Maryland, the U.S. District Court of Maryland, and the U.S. Supreme Court. Earlier in his career, Mr. Schochor was an associate at the firms McKenna, Wilkinson & Kittner in Washington, D.C. and Ellin & Baker in Baltimore, MD.

He has served as a Board Member, Secretary, Vice-President, and President of the Maryland Trial Lawyers Association, and has further served as the Maryland State Delegate and Governor to the Association of Trial Lawyers of America. His current affiliations include the Maryland State Bar Association, the Baltimore City Bar Association, the American Association for Justice, the Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity and the American Judicature Society. Over the years, he has also been involved with the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, the American Board of Trial Advocates, and the Maryland Trial Lawyers Association, among other organizations. He also serves on Pennsylvania State University's Development Council for the College of Liberal Arts, and he and his wife Joan have endowed two scholarships at the University.

Two non-profits that remain close to his heart are The Rita Project, which is devoted to assisting those who have lost a loved one to teen suicide, and the Life and Breath Foundation, which is dedicated to finding the cure for sarcoidosis, the world's most common fibrotic lung disease.

To learn more about Jonathan Schochor and Schochor, Federico & Staton, PA, please visit http://www.jonathanschochor.net and https://www.sfspa.com.

