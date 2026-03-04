Attorney Lance Kennedy of Lance Kennedy Law Selected to 2026 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars[℠] List

Attorney Lance Kennedy, the Founding Attorney of Lance Kennedy Law in Austin, Texas, has been selected to the 2026 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars℠ membership list. He was also selected as a Rising Stars℠ member in 2025.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lance Kennedy Law has announced that Attorney Lance Kennedy has been selected to the 2026 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars℠ list, marking his second consecutive year receiving this distinction following his inclusion on the 2025 Rising Stars℠ list.

Super Lawyers® is a national attorney rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers across a range of practice areas and jurisdictions. The Rising Stars℠ designation is reserved for a small percentage of attorneys in each state who are either 40 years old or younger or who have been in practice for 10 years or less. According to the Super Lawyers® website, no more than 2.5% of eligible attorneys in a state are selected to the Rising Stars℠ list each year.

The selection process is multi-phased and includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations by practice area. Candidates are assessed on multiple indicators of professional achievement and peer recognition.

Lance Kennedy is a criminal defense attorney based in Austin, Texas. He previously served as an Assistant United States Attorney, an Assistant District Attorney, and a Judge Advocate in the United States Army. Throughout his career, he has handled federal jury trials and numerous Texas state trials, representing individuals in a wide range of criminal matters.

The 2026 Rising Stars selection reflects continued recognition of Mr. Kennedy's professional accomplishments within the legal community.

For more information about Super Lawyers® Rising Stars℠, inquiring parties should visit Attorney Lance Kennedy's biography page on the official Super Lawyers® website: https://profiles.superlawyers.com/texas/austin/lawyer/lance-kennedy/549aad0d-2506-457b-b27f-b8e0190a90ce.html. Information about Lance Kennedy Law can be found at www.lancekennedy.com

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Lance Kennedy Law