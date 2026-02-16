Lance Kennedy Law Secures Dismissal of All Charges Against Client Wrongfully Accused Based on DNA Match

Client Released After Months of Wrongful Incarceration Despite Maintaining Innocence

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lance Kennedy Law announced today the complete dismissal of all criminal charges against a client who was wrongfully arrested and jailed following an alleged CODIS DNA database match that law enforcement claimed connected him to an unsolved kidnapping and rape case.

The Williamson County District Attorney's Office charged our client with Aggravated Sexual Assault and Aggravated Kidnapping with Intent to Commit Sexual Assault, both first-degree felonies carrying potential life sentences. He was arrested and held on $1 million in bonds, separated from his wife and young children despite maintaining his innocence from the outset.

Our firm took immediate and aggressive action.

Our first priority was securing our client's constitutional right to reasonable bond. The defense team in this case was led by Senior Trial Attorney Jeffrey Parker who handles most of the major cases for Williamson County for Lance Kennedy Law. When the trial court denied our request for bond reductions, effectively holding our client in custody based solely on the nature of the charges rather than evidence or flight risk, we pivoted to a multi-front legal strategy.

We filed notice demanding our client's constitutional right to a speedy jury trial, forcing the State to proceed or justify delays. Simultaneously, we demanded an examining trial to challenge probable cause and expose the flawed investigation that led to our client's arrest.

Rather than defend their case at the examining trial and subject investigating officers to cross-examination under oath, the District Attorney's Office rushed a one-sided presentation to the Grand Jury, securing indictments and eliminating our opportunity to challenge probable cause in open court prior to trial.

Both sides then announced ready for trial. However, on the eve of jury selection, the State admitted it lacked the DNA testing results (the very evidence upon which the entire case was built) and requested a three-month continuance. Despite our strenuous objections, the court granted the delay.

Senior Trial Attorney Parker refused to acquiesce to our client's prolonged unjust incarceration and within one hour of that ruling, our firm filed writs of habeas corpus demanding our client's immediate release.

On the morning of Friday, February 13, 2026, before the start of the habeas hearing, rather than attempt to justify holding an innocent man in custody without complete evidence, the Williamson County District Attorney's Office dismissed all charges. Our client was finally free to return home to his family.

"This case demonstrates what happens when law enforcement and prosecutors rush to judgment based on incomplete investigation and flawed evidence," said Lance Kennedy. "Our client spent months separated from his family, held on excessive bonds, while the State attempted to build a case it ultimately could not prove. We are grateful that justice ultimately prevailed, but this should never have happened. We are very proud of the work Jeffrey Parker and the rest of the staff at Lance Kennedy Law in this case. This case is a perfect illustration of the important role defense attorneys play in the administration of justice and great example of the importance of having an expert defense team on your side."

