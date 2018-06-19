Attorney Lindsay Andreuzzi Joins Kutak Rock's Litigation Practice Group

Ms. Andreuzzi is a seasoned lawyer who specializes in insurance law. She focuses her litigation practice on advising and defending personal, commercial and surplus line insurers in complex insurance coverage matters and allegations of bad faith claims handling. She has an extensive background in bad faith law in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She has assisted with the drafting of the 11th through the 17th editions of Insurance Bad Faith in Pennsylvania and is co-author of the 2nd and 3rd editions of Insurance Bad Faith in New Jersey, published by ALM.

"Lindsay is a recognized leader in her field and brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and real understanding of the unique needs of our insurance clients," said Michael T. McDonnell, III, partner in Kutak Rock's Philadelphia office. "Her expertise and integrated, comprehensive approach to representation, counseling and support of her clients will be a tremendous asset to Kutak Rock."

"I am excited to join Kutak Rock's litigation practice group and I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues across the firm," said Andreuzzi. "Kutak Rock has an extraordinary commitment to client service and exceptional value that resonates with my own. I have every confidence that Kutak Rock is the right choice for my practice and clients."

Andreuzzi received her J.D. from George Mason University School of Law and holds a B.A. from Princeton University. She is a frequent lecturer on insurance coverage and bad faith for continuing legal education organizations in Pennsylvania. She is admitted to practice in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

