Attorney Monica Niewiarowski Joins Dallas-Based Bailey Brauer Trial Firm

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Monica Niewiarowski has joined Bailey Brauer PLLC, helping bolster the Dallas-based boutique's complex commercial litigation, trial, and appellate practices.

"Business litigation is the foundation this firm was built upon and our clients know they can rely on us for the best possible representation," said firm co-founder Alex Brauer.

Ms. Niewiarowski joins Bailey Brauer as an associate from the Dallas office of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP, where she focused primarily on product liability and toxic torts litigation.

"I am impressed with the quality of cases and the expertise of Bailey Brauer's lawyers. I look forward to learning from these talented attorneys and growing my litigation practice in a new direction, including employment-related work," said Ms. Niewiarowski, a member of the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers' 2019 Leadership Class.

Her employment litigation focus will include trade secrets, discrimination, retaliation, wage and hour claims, ADA, and regulatory agency investigations. Her addition represents a commitment by the firm to continue to grow its employment practice, headed by labor, employment and ADA partner John Bosco.

"Monica is an aggressive attorney committed to client service and finding the best possible solutions for their unique situations," said Mr. Bosco. "We are excited to welcome her to the firm."

A 2016 graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law, she served as a judicial intern for Justice Douglas Lang of the Texas 5th Court of Appeals. She also worked with the Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she assisted low-income residents with landlord-tenant disputes. She graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas in 2013 and is an alumna of the school's prestigious Eugene McDermott Scholars Program.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com .

