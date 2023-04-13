Attorney Robin D. Perry Obtains $1.275 Million Settlement For Family of a Man Struck and Killed by Truck Driver

LONG BEACH, Calif. , April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Robin D. Perry of The Law Offices of Robin D. Perry & Associates obtained a settlement of $1.275 million on behalf of the family of a man struck and killed by a truck driver.

On July 21, 2021, a man pulled over to the shoulder on the Eastbound Interstate 10 freeway near Blythe, CA to assist a vehicle that had overheated. While the man was on the shoulder assisting with the vehicle, a driver operating a semi-truck inexplicably pulled his truck onto the shoulder striking the man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The action was filed by the victim's widow as well as his two children, both minors. Upon their father's death the children were left penniless, and without the basic necessities to survive.

"The victim died in an attempt to help someone in need, the recklessness of the truck driver maneuvering their vehicle left the man's family in both an emotional and financial crisis," said attorney Robin D. Perry. "The family was left emotionally devastated, traumatized, and with no means to financially get by upon the tragic death of their father."

Substantial progress was made toward the settlement at mediation; however the case did not settle into shortly thereafter. On or around April 6, 2023 the court approved the settlement where all parties and claimants will receive $1.275 million. The family of the victim was able to receive the help they needed and resources for daily living.

