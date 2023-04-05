Attorney Robin D. Perry Obtains Record $13 Million Settlement In School Safety Officer Killing

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from the Law Offices of Robin D. Perry obtained a $13 million settlement on behalf of the family of a woman killed by a school safety officer in Long Beach.

Robin Perry, along with co-counsel, announced the wrongful death settlement which is believed to be the largest settlement in California involving a school safety officer shooting. The senseless, unjustified incident took place in 2021. According to the complaint, Mona Rodriguez was an 18-year-old woman who was allegedly involved in an altercation with a 15-year-old girl. A school safety officer was nearby, and in the course and scope of his job, he opened fire on a vehicle Mona was in while it drove away. She shot numerous times into the side and read windows of the vehicle, striking Mona in the head, killing her.

The officer was reportedly fired from his job after the shooting and faces criminal charges for second-degree murder. The complaint alleges there was no reasonable basis for the officer to shoot at the vehicle as no one, including the officer, was in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

"The fact that this man was charged with the crime of murder flies in the face of his title 'school safety officer,'" said attorney Robin D. Perry. "The school security office is run as poorly as one can imagine, a young woman had her life stolen, and a young child no longer has a mother because of this horrible tragedy. She deserved better."

The suit was brought by Mona's family.

The case is Isael Rodriguez Chowdhury et al. v. Long Beach Unified School District, Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 22STCV04995.

