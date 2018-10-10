Attorney Ruth Marcott Joins Kutak Rock's Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Practice Group

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that attorney Ruth S. Marcott has joined its national Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation (EBEC) practice group and will be resident in the firm's Minneapolis office. The addition strengthens our commitment to clients in all areas of employee benefits, labor and employment, litigation, business and corporate law.

Ms. Marcott brings to Kutak Rock more than 20 years of experience in all aspects of employee benefits law, after practicing 10 years with a focus in commercial litigation. A highly regarded and accomplished employee benefits specialist with an excellent reputation throughout the state of Minnesota, Ms. Marcott will provide proactive, practical advice and guidance to Taft-Hartley multiemployer plan and single employer plan clients regarding compliance with federal and state benefits laws including ERISA, IRC, ACA and the MPPAA.

"Ruth's arrival to the firm deepens our corporate bench, bringing new and additional clients and capabilities to the firm," said Cindy Davis, Of Counsel in Kutak Rock's Minneapolis office. "She brings a proven track record, a wealth of knowledge and focused experience in the complex area of employee benefits, as well as a real understanding of the current market. I am confident that Ruth will be a tremendous asset to our firm, our practice group and to all of our clients."

"Kutak Rock has an unparalleled reputation not only in Minneapolis, but across the country. The firm is uniquely positioned to provide a high level of expertise in all types of employee benefits and related transactions," remarked Ruth Marcott. "Its values and goals, and its focus on efficient, nimble and responsive service match my own. I am excited about this move and what it means for our clients we will now collectively serve. I look forward to expanding what is already a diversified and strong team of attorneys."

Ms. Marcott received her law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School and her bachelor's degree, summa cum laude, from the University of St. Thomas. She is admitted to practice in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

