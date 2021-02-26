Attorney Tarik Habbas Selected to California Super Lawyers® Rising Stars℠ 2021 List

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Tarik Habbas of Habbas & Associates in San Jose has been selected to the California Super Lawyers® Rising Stars℠ 2021 membership list. He was primarily selected for his work in Employment Litigation – Plaintiff cases.

Rising Stars℠ designations can only be given to active attorneys who are under 40 years of age or who have less than 10 years of practice experience. Tarik was licensed to practice in 2017, making him eligible for this achievement. As a Rising Stars℠ recipient, he is marked as an "attorney-to-watch" among his peers.

The Rising Stars℠ selection is also made possible only by standing out among peers after a patented multistep selection process used by Super Lawyers®. Nominations are collected from reputable third parties, and promising nominees are further analyzed by the organization. A 12-point review that considers factors like case results and official recognitions and awards from other organizations will narrow down the nominee pool until only a comparatively small number remains for a Blue Ribbon Panel review. Ultimately, no more than 2.5% of all practicing attorneys can be named to an annual Rising Stars℠ membership list, and the recognition must be re-earned each year.

For information about Super Lawyers® and the selection process it uses to select Rising Stars℠ members, visit https://www.superlawyers.com/. Interested parties should visit https://www.habbaslaw.com/ to learn more about Habbas & Associates in San Jose, Attorney Tarik Habbas, the cases he takes at the firm, and more.

SOURCE Habbas & Associates

