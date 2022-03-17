Attorney Zulu Ali Named General Counsel of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Incorporated

RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Zulu Ali has been named General Legal Counsel of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. is a historically African American fraternity. It was founded on September 19, 1963, at Morgan State University (then Morgan State College) in Baltimore, Maryland, and is currently the 5th largest Black Greek Lettered Fraternity. The fraternity holds membership in the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), an umbrella organization commonly referred to as the Divine 9 composed of nine international historically African American Greek letter sororities and fraternities, and the North American Interfraternity Conference (NIC).

ATTORNEY ZULU ALI

Attorney Ali is a practicing trial attorney and activist. A former police officer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he earned a Juris Doctorate in law (J.D.) from Trinity International University; a Masters in Administration of Justice (M.S.) and Business (M.B.A.) from University of Phoenix; a degree with a focus on African studies from Regents College through a consortium with Tennessee State University, and is a doctoral scholar researching pan-African business and trade at California Southern University.

Attorney Ali is the Founder and principal attorney at the Law Offices of Zulu Ali and Associates, LLP based in Riverside, California (zulualilaw.com), which is the largest Black-owned law firm in California's Inland Empire. The firm focuses on representing persons accused of crimes, immigrants, and persons seeking civil justice in state and federal courts. Ali is on the list of counsel at the African Court of Justice and Human Rights in Tanzania, Africa, and the International Criminal Court at The Hague, Netherlands.

Attorney Ali served as Director of the American Committee for United Nations Oversight, an advocacy group that lobbied the United Nations for police reform in 2015. He is the Director of the Stop and Frisk Youth Leadership Academy, which mentors and trains at-risk youth to deal with police encounters; Director of the Southern California Veterans Legal Clinic, a legal clinic offering no cost and low cost legal services to military veterans; and an active member of Beta Zeta Omega chapter of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.

In 2017, Attorney Ali was recognized as one of the most influential African American Leaders in Los Angeles by the National Action Network, founded by Reverend Al Sharpton.

Attorney Ali has been Honored as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in his area by the National Black Lawyers and National Trial Lawyers; a Top 10 Lawyer by the American Academy of Trial Attorneys, American Institute of Legal Counsel, American Jurist Institute, and Attorney & Practice Magazine; and Rue Ratings Best Lawyer in America.

He is the Founder and CEO of 10 Nubian Queens & 5 Kings Media (http://10nubianmedia.com), a mass media production company focusing on black family and social justice content in film, radio, theater, music, and book publishing.

Additionally, Zulu Ali is host of the nationally syndicated, radio talk show, Justice Watch with Attorney Zulu Ali (justicewatchradio.com) which broadcasts from NBC Radio studio in Redlands, California, and he is a member of the National Black Radio Hall of Fame (Chicago chapter).

Ali has been married to his wife (Charito) since 1986, has four adult children (Christine, Whitney, Ashley, and Lynda), four grandchildren (Amayah, Tye, Izem, and Amina), and resides in Southern California with his family.

