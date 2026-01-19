Attorney Zulu Ali--U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and Former Police Officer--Spotlighted by Forbes and the Daily Journal

INLAND EMPIRE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many families, an arrest isn't just a criminal case. It can trigger a second crisis—immigration consequences that move quickly, hit hard, and can change a person's future overnight. That is the legal intersection Attorney Zulu Ali built his practice to serve, and it's the focus of a new feature published January 13, 2026 on Forbes global network (Forbes Scotland): https://forbesscotland.com/service-before-self-how-u-s-marine-veteran-zulu-ali-took-justice-from-california-courtrooms-to-the-hague/

Attorney Zulu Ali

Attorney Ali was previously profiled for his work in the Daily Journal: https://dailyjournal.com/articles/386633-service-before-self-marine-turned-attorney-champions-the-underrepresented

The feature, titled 'Service Before Self: How U.S. Marine Veteran Zulu Ali Took Justice From California Courtrooms To The Hague,' spotlights Ali's mission-driven advocacy and a practice model focused on cases where criminal charges and immigration consequences collide. Ali and his daughter, Attorney Whitney Ali, have grown Zulu Ali & Associates into the largest Black-owned law firm in California's Inland Empire. Both attorneys have been recognized among the Most Influential People of African Descent in Law and Justice, an initiative supported by the United Nations, and their father-daughter practice has earned national media attention, including features in Essence and coverage by The Shade Room. The firm has also received recognition from The American Institute of Trial Lawyers. Learn more at https://zulualilaw.com/

"We handle cases where criminal charges and immigration consequences intersect," Ali says in the feature. For clients, that overlap can mean the difference between a standard defense strategy and one that protects both freedom and future. A plea, a conviction, even a minor charge can carry consequences far beyond the courtroom—especially for undocumented immigrants and non-citizens who may face removal proceedings, detention, or barriers to legal status.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former police officer, Ali's background is part of what makes his message resonate with clients facing the system at its most intimidating. People who feel powerless often want an advocate who understands how law enforcement and prosecutors operate—not as a theory, but from lived experience. Ali's work is grounded in that perspective, paired with a commitment to serving communities that often feel overlooked.

The Forbes Scotland feature also references Ali's international legal admissions, including the International Criminal Court at The Hague and the African Court of Justice—credentials that underscore cross-border capability for cases involving multiple jurisdictions or international ties. While most matters remain local, the profile frames this global readiness as part of a broader "service before self" philosophy: being prepared for the full scope of consequences when a client's life spans borders.

Just as compelling as the credentials is the origin story behind the mission. Ali's grandfather worked as a janitor cleaning law offices in Shelbyville, Tennessee—a detail highlighted in the feature that reflects how early exposure to the legal world can shape a life. From those roots to international court admissions, the throughline is the same: service, perseverance, and protecting people at their most vulnerable.

Beyond the courtroom, Forbes Scotland notes Ali's community-facing work, including the Linda Reese Harvey Stop & Frisk Leadership Academy, a youth initiative focused on rights education and safer interactions during police encounters. The feature also highlights outreach supporting veterans and families—efforts that Ali views not as side projects, but as part of a broader public-service mission.

"In a global era, justice must also be global in its outlook," Ali says in the feature. "Advocating beyond borders isn't optional anymore. It's essential."

Read the features:

Forbes: https://forbesscotland.com/service-before-self-how-u-s-marine-veteran-zulu-ali-took-justice-from-california-courtrooms-to-the-hague/

Daily Journal: https://dailyjournal.com/articles/386633-service-before-self-marine-turned-attorney-champions-the-underrepresented

Media Contact

Rosa Nunez, Executive Producer (Justice Watch w/ Attorney Zulu Ali

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 951-782-8722 | Website: zulualilaw.com

SOURCE Law Office of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP