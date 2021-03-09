Attorneys Investigating Dialysis Company Over Treatment Disruptions, Medical Complications During February Arctic Blast in Texas

DALLAS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidney dialysis patients across East Texas may have failed to receive critical medical treatment due to communication failures at facilities owned by Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS). Attorneys at the nationally renowned Potts Law Firm and co-counsel at the firm of Derryberry Zips Wade are investigating reports that patients were not informed of attempts to reopen centers during recent Texas winter storm events, potentially leaving hundreds of patients without access to scheduled appointments.

The two firms have been retained by a family that lost their father due to the inability to get dialysis care during the week of the storm.

"We've been receiving other reports of tragic results stemming from a breakdown in communication between the company, its employees and patients," says Micah Dortch, managing partner of the Dallas office of the Potts Law Firm. "It appears that plans to get people the care they needed went unfulfilled. Efforts to open care facilities or dispense needed medication either didn't happen or patients weren't informed of those opportunities. These failures created even more problems for those dealing with transportation, water and power issues."

Failure to receive kidney dialysis on a timely basis can lead to a buildup of toxins in a patient's blood. The results are fatigue, nausea, muscle atrophy, tremors and impaired mental function. In extreme cases, the inability of the body to process waste byproducts can result in death.

Fresenius operates more than 2,400 facilities nationwide, including hundreds in Texas. The affected dialysis centers are believed to include those in Gilmer, Mineola, Mt. Pleasant, Palestine, Sulphur Springs, Tyler and possibly other East Texas locations.

Patients or family members whose dialysis at Fresenius was compromised during the February weather event are asked to contact the Potts Law Firm at 972-804-9530 or the firm of Derryberry Zips Wade at 903-526-2767.

