Potts Law Firm: Oil and Gas Service Vehicle Runs Stop Light Causing Deadly Collision, Driver Killed

Negligent Driver Believed To Be Watching Netflix While Hauling Hazardous Materials

BIG SPRING, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Lamesa man has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against an Oil and Gas Service Company whose driver that ran a stop sign at a high speed and broadsided his truck.

The lawsuit alleges that the oil and gas service company truck driver failed to control its speed, failed to keep a proper lookout, and ran a stop sign. The lawsuit also alleges that the defendant truck was hauling hazardous materials. The plaintiff, Matthew Christy, filed the lawsuit today in the District Court of Dawson County, Texas against Agave Metal Construction, LLC. The lawsuit alleges that on September 18, 2024, that the defendant truck driver Matilde Gutierrez was driving the service truck owned by defendant Agave Metal Construction on Farm Road 828 approximately forty miles northwest of Big Spring when he ran a stop sign and broadsided the plaintiff's truck. The Agave Metal Construction driver was ejected from his truck at the time of the collision and killed. A subsequent investigation by law enforcement revealed that he was watching Netflix on his cellular phone at the time of the collision.

A hazmat unit was called to prevent an explosion and clean up the hazardous materials which were spread across the accident scene. Plaintiff was transported to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas suffering from major injuries.

Derek Potts, of Potts Law Firm, LLP who represents the Plaintiff said, "It is truly shocking to hear that a driver hauling hazardous materials is watching Netflix on his phone will driving. We are going to aggressively seek justice for our seriously injured client and his family."

The lawsuit is styled Matthew Christy v. Agave Metal Construction, LLC; Cause No.: 24-09-21339, In the District Court of Dawson County, Texas.

