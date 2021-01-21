Attorneys Juan J. Dominguez and Olivier Taillieu Named to the 2021 Super Lawyers® List

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm is pleased to announce that Founding Partner Juan J. Dominguez and Chief Trial Attorney Olivier Taillieu have again been selected to the Southern California Super Lawyers list for 2021. Both attorneys made the list for the seventh year in a row. For his part, Attorney Dominguez has been recognized by Super Lawyers a total of 12 times. "Being honored by Super Lawyers helps validate our work and commitment to our clients," said Attorney Dominguez.

Attorneys Juan J. Dominguez and Olivier Taillieu

Super Lawyers, a Thompson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. Annual selections are made through a patented process that entails a statewide survey of lawyers, peer reviews according to practice areas and independent research evaluations. Only 5% of all lawyers in California are named to the Super Lawyers list every year.

Juan Dominguez has been the recipient of multiple accolades and honors since founding The Dominguez Firm over 30 years ago. Along with his legal awards, he has also been recognized for his commitment to providing exemplary customer service. This includes being named one of the 10 Best Attorneys in California for Client Satisfaction by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys (AIOPIA) six years in a row.

Olivier Taillieu has won several multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements. One of the most notable was a record-breaking $11.8 million verdict for Riverside County. Among Attorney Taillieu's many awards and distinctions is his membership in the exclusive American Board of Trial Advocates. Invitations to join are extended solely to the most accomplished trial attorneys in the U.S. Additionally, his expertise and case results in the area of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) make him a sought after speaker on the topic.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in regional Super Lawyers Magazines and leading city and regional magazines and newspapers nationwide. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury and employment law firm that has been helping clients for over 30 years. The firm's award-winning attorneys have recovered over $750 million* for deserving clients with a focus on outstanding customer service. For a free consultation, call 844-268-5426. Available 24/7.

Media contact:

Rosalia Rodriguez

[email protected]

800-818-1818

SOURCE The Dominguez Firm, LLP