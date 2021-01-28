Attune Agriculture Kicks Off 2021 With a Nationwide Launch of Row Crop Adjuvant, Accomplice®

Accomplice provides 30% greater drift control than 4 leading drift reduction agents in aerial applications. Tweet this

The webinar, which is approved for 1 CEU in Integrated Pest Management, is Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2pm EST. Register Now >>

Accomplice is an all-in-one adjuvant designed specifically for row crops to manage both drift and improve pesticide performance. Formulated for maximum compatibility across the spectrum of conventional pesticides, Accomplice is the culmination of 10 years of extensive field and lab testing and can provide 51% more weed control than herbicides alone. EPA approved as a tank mix partner for use with 2,4-D and dicamba brands Engenia®, Enlist One®, and XtendiMax®, Accomplice provides 30% greater drift control than 4 leading drift reduction agents in aerial applications.

Attune is excited to partner with CommoditAg, the agriculture industry's premier online marketplace of high-quality agriculture products, in order to make this new tool available to growers in the Midwest and across the country effective immediately. To purchase, visit www.commoditag.com.

Accomplice is approved for use across the U.S., except California. For more information on Accomplice, please visit www.attuneag.com.

About Attune Agriculture, Inc.

Born from over 100 years of hydrocolloid expertise, Attune Agriculture combines deep roots in food science and agriculture to create products dedicated to providing the world with agricultural tools that are both performance-based and safe for the environment and the people who use them. For more information, please visit www.attuneag.com.

Media Contact:

Lorena Andon

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

561-570-1792

SOURCE Attune Agriculture

Related Links

https://attuneag.com

