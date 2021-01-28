Attune Agriculture Kicks Off 2021 With a Nationwide Launch of Row Crop Adjuvant, Accomplice®
Preseason starts with an all-star webinar on drift control, and a partnership with CommoditAg.
Jan 28, 2021, 15:51 ET
BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune Agriculture, the leader in developing hydrocolloid technology to create performance first products in agriculture, is expanding its row crop adjuvant, Accomplice® nationwide with two exciting initiatives.
Attune is partnering with Dr. Greg Kruger, a leading expert on pesticide spray drift who led the University of Nebraska's Pesticide Application Technology Lab for 11 years, on a webinar about the root cause of drift control. Greg will share his insights on understanding what is drift, why is it produced, and how can it be reduced. Greg will also present his latest research on drift control, and how growers and spray applicators can use available new technologies, such as Accomplice, to tackle the root causes of drift and build an effective drift control program this season.
The webinar, which is approved for 1 CEU in Integrated Pest Management, is Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2pm EST. Register Now >>
Accomplice is an all-in-one adjuvant designed specifically for row crops to manage both drift and improve pesticide performance. Formulated for maximum compatibility across the spectrum of conventional pesticides, Accomplice is the culmination of 10 years of extensive field and lab testing and can provide 51% more weed control than herbicides alone. EPA approved as a tank mix partner for use with 2,4-D and dicamba brands Engenia®, Enlist One®, and XtendiMax®, Accomplice provides 30% greater drift control than 4 leading drift reduction agents in aerial applications.
Attune is excited to partner with CommoditAg, the agriculture industry's premier online marketplace of high-quality agriculture products, in order to make this new tool available to growers in the Midwest and across the country effective immediately. To purchase, visit www.commoditag.com.
Accomplice is approved for use across the U.S., except California. For more information on Accomplice, please visit www.attuneag.com.
About Attune Agriculture, Inc.
Born from over 100 years of hydrocolloid expertise, Attune Agriculture combines deep roots in food science and agriculture to create products dedicated to providing the world with agricultural tools that are both performance-based and safe for the environment and the people who use them. For more information, please visit www.attuneag.com.
