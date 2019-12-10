attune delivers multiple SAP S/4HANA Fashion projects for leading global brands

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- attune Consulting has successfully completed multiple SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business go-lives. The announcement comes with the recent certification of their rapid deployment offering – the attune Fashion Suite™ – as an SAP-Qualified Partner-Packaged solution.

In North America, the implementations were delivered for a luxury accessories and fashion house, one of the fastest growing skate and streetwear brands, and a popular footwear brand, and in Europe for one of the world's largest sportswear brands and an urban apparel brand.

Among the concluded projects were various firsts, such as the first-ever go-live of SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business, the first-ever upgrade of a productive system from version 1709 to 1809, and the first-ever implementation of the industry solution as a Single Tenant Edition.

Most projects utilized attune's rapid deployment offering, the attune Fashion Suite, as either an accelerator or a reference tool, allowing the fashion companies to pilot the solution prior to its implementation. SAP recently certified the attune Fashion Suite as an SAP-Qualified Partner-Packaged Solution. The accreditation is given to partner solutions that, as per sap.com, "offer rapid time to value at low risk and with high predictability – all at an attractive and fixed price point. Built, sold and supported by SAP partners – these integrated solutions combine SAP market-leading software with industry or line-of-business expertise, specialized services, customizations, configurations, or applications."

The attune team currently continues delivering further implementations of SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business – including in the APAC region. attune will be showcasing the attune Fashion Suite as well as other innovative fashion-retail solutions at NRF 2020: Retail's Big Show from the 12-14 January at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York.

attune is an SAP solutions provider to ­the Fashion and Lifestyle industries, working with global brands and retailers to help them transition to ­the digital age. A leading SAP partner and collaborator, attune has been extensively involved in SAP offerings for the fashion industry and has deep domain and product know-how. With presence across the globe, attune's delivery capabilities, along with­ purpose-built accelerators and add-on tools, help fashion brands rapidly respond to shifting market conditions and transform their business performance. Please visit www.attuneconsulting.com for more information.

