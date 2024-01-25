ATTUNE Raises $2,225,000 in Seed Funding to Innovate Customer Engagement in Banking

Rebrands from Lendsmart to ATTUNE to Reflect Expanded Product Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTUNE , formerly known as Lendsmart, today announced the successful closure of its seed funding round, raising $2,225,000. This milestone marks the company's evolution from a primarily lending-oriented organization to an all-encompassing Engagement Banking Platform, enabling financial institutions to digitize their service lines and intelligently engage with customers at key moments.

The seed round was led by Tribeca Early Stage Partners , with significant contributions from CastleCreek Launchpad , ICBA , and Mike Roffler . The new funding will accelerate ATTUNE's growth, allowing the company to expand its team across sales, marketing, and technology.

Founder & CEO of ATTUNE, AK Patel, shared his vision, "ATTUNE is poised to redefine Engagement Banking by streamlining digital interactions and personalizing customer experiences for banks and credit unions of all sizes. Our platform is not just a tool; it acts as a bridge for banks and credit unions to better connect with their customers, driving growth and efficiency in today's competitive market. We are thrilled to partner with investors who understand our vision and will support us as we enter this next phase of growth."

The platform attracts banks and credit unions through intuitive, user-friendly digital tools, enhancing operational efficiencies and increasing conversions with new revenue channels.

"We believe there's a substantial market opportunity for ATTUNE as financial institutions look to modernize their core systems and engage with their customers more effectively," said David Levy, member of the Investment Committee of Tribeca Early Stage Partners. "ATTUNE's platform enables banks to quickly and inexpensively deploy account onboarding, lending, mortgage and any other financial products workflows that are fast, simple and personalized, reducing obstacles and enhancing customer enrollment."

"AK and the ATTUNE team have achieved impressive traction. With expansion into onboarding, their robust customer engagement platform is enabling broad digital transformation at banks," said Launchpad Capital Partner Jurgen van de Vyver. "ATTUNE simplifies often overwhelming choices, with a versatile digital platform that can readily integrate new modules as fintech advances."

ATTUNE's rebranding from Lendsmart reflects its expanded product portfolio, including the launch of several new solutions to meet evolving market demands and offer enhanced support to clients. ATTUNE's suite of products includes:

Digital Lending : Streamlining the lending process with real-time underwriting.

: Streamlining the lending process with real-time underwriting. Digital Onboarding : Transforming customer onboarding for accounts and credit cards.

: Transforming customer onboarding for accounts and credit cards. Upsell & Cross Sell : Personalized product and service recommendations.

: Personalized product and service recommendations. Digital Insurance : Offering automated underwriting and personalized product recommendations.

: Offering automated underwriting and personalized product recommendations. Digital Connect : Enabling marketing teams to engage and convert customers in real time.

: Enabling marketing teams to engage and convert customers in real time. Digital Support : Empowering customer service teams to increase sales opportunities and deliver exceptional experiences.

For more information about ATTUNE and its services, please visit ATTUNE's website .

About ATTUNE

Founded in 2020, ATTUNE, previously Lendsmart, equips financial institutions with a user-friendly Engagement Banking Platform to improve every step of their customer's financial journey. The platform integrates seamlessly with current banking systems to enhance operations and customer service and drive new revenue growth. With ATTUNE, financial institutions access high-quality financial technology at a more affordable cost.

About Tribeca Early Stage Partners

Tribeca Early Stage Partners is a FinTech-focused venture investment group based in New York City. Our membership comprises more than 60 FinTech founders, Wall Street leaders, and technologists, with deep domain expertise in virtually every aspect of institutional finance. Our members generate our deal flow, evaluate our opportunities, provide funding, and support our portfolio companies. We have backed 47 early-stage companies since our founding in 2014.

About Castle Creek Launchpad

This fund, managed jointly by Castle Creek Capital and Launchpad Capital, invests in early-stage fintech companies that are transforming the future of financial services through partnerships with regulated financial institutions, including the fund's 34 community bank limited partners.

