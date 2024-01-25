ATTUNE Raises $2,225,000 in Seed Funding to Innovate Customer Engagement in Banking

News provided by

ATTUNE

25 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

Rebrands from Lendsmart to ATTUNE to Reflect Expanded Product Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTUNE, formerly known as Lendsmart, today announced the successful closure of its seed funding round, raising $2,225,000. This milestone marks the company's evolution from a primarily lending-oriented organization to an all-encompassing Engagement Banking Platform, enabling financial institutions to digitize their service lines and intelligently engage with customers at key moments.

The seed round was led by Tribeca Early Stage Partners, with significant contributions from CastleCreek Launchpad, ICBA, and Mike Roffler. The new funding will accelerate ATTUNE's growth, allowing the company to expand its team across sales, marketing, and technology.

Founder & CEO of ATTUNE, AK Patel, shared his vision, "ATTUNE is poised to redefine Engagement Banking by streamlining digital interactions and personalizing customer experiences for banks and credit unions of all sizes. Our platform is not just a tool; it acts as a bridge for banks and credit unions to better connect with their customers, driving growth and efficiency in today's competitive market. We are thrilled to partner with investors who understand our vision and will support us as we enter this next phase of growth."

The platform attracts banks and credit unions through intuitive, user-friendly digital tools, enhancing operational efficiencies and increasing conversions with new revenue channels.

"We believe there's a substantial market opportunity for ATTUNE as financial institutions look to modernize their core systems and engage with their customers more effectively," said David Levy, member of the Investment Committee of Tribeca Early Stage Partners. "ATTUNE's platform enables banks to quickly and inexpensively deploy account onboarding, lending, mortgage and any other financial products workflows that are fast, simple and personalized, reducing obstacles and enhancing customer enrollment."

"AK and the ATTUNE team have achieved impressive traction. With expansion into onboarding, their robust customer engagement platform is enabling broad digital transformation at banks," said Launchpad Capital Partner Jurgen van de Vyver. "ATTUNE simplifies often overwhelming choices, with a versatile digital platform that can readily integrate new modules as fintech advances."

ATTUNE's rebranding from Lendsmart reflects its expanded product portfolio, including the launch of several new solutions to meet evolving market demands and offer enhanced support to clients. ATTUNE's suite of products includes:

  • Digital Lending: Streamlining the lending process with real-time underwriting.
  • Digital Onboarding: Transforming customer onboarding for accounts and credit cards.
  • Upsell & Cross Sell: Personalized product and service recommendations.
  • Digital Insurance: Offering automated underwriting and personalized product recommendations.
  • Digital Connect: Enabling marketing teams to engage and convert customers in real time.
  • Digital Support: Empowering customer service teams to increase sales opportunities and deliver exceptional experiences.

For more information about ATTUNE and its services, please visit ATTUNE's website.

About ATTUNE

Founded in 2020, ATTUNE, previously Lendsmart, equips financial institutions with a user-friendly Engagement Banking Platform to improve every step of their customer's financial journey. The platform integrates seamlessly with current banking systems to enhance operations and customer service and drive new revenue growth. With ATTUNE, financial institutions access high-quality financial technology at a more affordable cost.

About Tribeca Early Stage Partners

Tribeca Early Stage Partners is a FinTech-focused venture investment group based in New York City. Our membership comprises more than 60 FinTech founders, Wall Street leaders, and technologists, with deep domain expertise in virtually every aspect of institutional finance. Our members generate our deal flow, evaluate our opportunities, provide funding, and support our portfolio companies. We have backed 47 early-stage companies since our founding in 2014.

About Castle Creek Launchpad

This fund, managed jointly by Castle Creek Capital and Launchpad Capital, invests in early-stage fintech companies that are transforming the future of financial services through partnerships with regulated financial institutions, including the fund's 34 community bank limited partners.

Media Contact:
info@getattune.com

SOURCE ATTUNE

Also from this source

Attune Announces Partnership with Accuenergy to Optimize Real-Time Energy Monitoring Capabilities in New 'Power Monitoring Kit'

Today, Attune (previously Senseware), the only patented application-ready customizable IoT monitoring technology on the market, announced its...
Attune partnered with 45 Colorado school districts, The University of Colorado Boulder and The Colorado Department of Health and Environment to expand indoor air quality monitoring systems statewide

Attune partnered with 45 Colorado school districts, The University of Colorado Boulder and The Colorado Department of Health and Environment to expand indoor air quality monitoring systems statewide

Attune, the only customizable indoor air quality solution in America, in partnership with school districts in Colorado, the Colorado Department of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.