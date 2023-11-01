Attune Receives SOC 2 Type II Compliance on its Comprehensive and Flexible Sensor Platform

News provided by

Attune

01 Nov, 2023, 09:05 ET

A third-party opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to Attune's current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune (formerly Senseware) announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Attune provides enterprise-level security for customer's data secured in their system.

In April of this year, Attune received SOC 2 Type I certification compliance, but the SOC 2 Type II certification, audited by Prescient Assurance, demonstrates that Attune is a leader in security compliance across all practices in their company.

"We process over 1 billion sensor data samples from our clients on a daily basis. As such, one of our primary missions is the safeguarding of our customers and their data. Achieving verification from a trusted third-party vendor not only validates our data protection practices but also underscores our unwavering commitment to data integrity," said Serene Almomen, CEO and co-founder of Attune. "Our technology innovations have already been awarded with 55 patents, and this certification marks a pinnacle achievement in our ongoing journey of expansion and progress."

Attune's IoT technology stack delivers the complete solution by integrating an IoT Cloud Core with configurable, solution-ready IoT Edge hardware designed for rapid installation at a monitoring site. Their partners are assured of having access to needed real-time data and analytics such as energy consumption, indoor air quality, water, and critical equipment status, to drive their real-time service applications.

"Attune is dedicated to earning the trust and safety of our customers and keeping their data secure. We recognize the importance of providing extensive privacy and security measures to protect our products, Internet of Things (IoT) services, and users," said Julien Stamatakis, CTO, and co-founder of Attune. "The SOC 2 certification validates our efforts, and we are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in providing our customers with that reassurance."

For more information about Attune, visit their website.

About Attune:

Attune is a first-of-its-kind, sensor-based technology platform with 55 patents for its technology innovations. It provides real-time assurance into critical areas such as indoor air quality, energy consumption, risk of water leaks, critical equipment status, and more. Attune is the only customizable indoor air quality monitoring solution on the market and is UL 2905 and SOC2 certified and GBAC Star Registered.

SOURCE Attune

Also from this source

Attune's National Poll Highlights Overwhelming Parental Concern about School Shutdowns due to Heat or COVID-19

Attune's National Poll Highlights Overwhelming Parental Concern about School Shutdowns due to Heat or COVID-19

Attune (formerly Senseware), a leading indoor air quality monitoring company, released today new national poll data revealing that 95% of parents...
Attune's Indoor Air Quality Monitor Becomes First to Achieve GBAC STAR™ Registered Status

Attune's Indoor Air Quality Monitor Becomes First to Achieve GBAC STAR™ Registered Status

Attune, a leader in wireless, sensor-based monitoring systems, announced today its Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Sensor is now GBAC STARTM Registered as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.