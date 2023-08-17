Attune's Indoor Air Quality Monitor Becomes First to Achieve GBAC STAR™ Registered Status

Virginia company's IAQ sensor that detects and monitors indoor air quality parameters and contaminants in real-time has been vetted by scientific experts to bolster a high-performance cleaning and maintenance program for institutional and commercial facilities.

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune, a leader in wireless, sensor-based monitoring systems, announced today its Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Sensor is now GBAC STARTM Registered as verified by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, a division of ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association. To receive this award, the GBAC Scientific Advisory Board reviewed, assessed, and validated the claims related to the scientific validity, usability, practicality, safety, and efficacy of Attune's IAQ Sensor.

As the cleaning industry's only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offer expert-led training, and assess readiness for biorisk situations. Attune's Indoor Air Quality monitor is the first monitor to be GBAC STAR Registered, verifying that the Attune IAQ Monitor supports a high-performance cleaning and maintenance regimen.

As wildfire smoke, airborne illnesses such as COVID-19, pollution, and VOCs continue to worsen air quality, having safe, clean air to breath is a basic need that was seemingly ignored until the Coronavirus Pandemic. But now, as IAQ monitoring becomes a requirement in smart buildings nationwide, the GBAC STAR Registered status helps customers, employees and key stakeholders understand the validity of the product they employ to promote clean air for all.

"The GBAC STAR award further distinguishes our IAQ sensors from competitors and proves they are equipped to handle air quality crises in real-time to the highest standard," said Serene Almomen, CEO and Co-Founder of Attune. "We are proud to offer this technology to schools and buildings nationwide to help actively mitigate against the threats of airborne pollutants and viruses."

Further asserting Attune as an industry leader, in 2022, the Indoor Air Quality Sensor became the first in North America to achieve UL2905 Environmental Claim Validation from Global Safety Science Leader, UL Solutions. Now, with the GBAC STAR Registered status, Attune has reached the monumental "gold standard" for a high-performance, cleaning and maintenance regimen for institutional and commercial facilities.

"This registration is reserved for a technology or program that has been vetted by experts and helps meet a higher level of cleanliness and safety, and truly do what they claim to do," said John H. Barrett, ISSA Executive Director. "Congratulations to Attune on being GBAC STAR registered!"

With the GBAC and UL awards, as well as SOC2 Compliance, Attune provides renewed trust that occupants are breathing the cleanest air available, and empowers leaders with the ability to make decisions in real-time.

About Attune:

Attune is a first-of-its-kind sensor-based technology platform with 52 patents. It provides real-time assurance into critical areas such as indoor air quality, energy consumption, risk of water leaks, equipment status, and more. Attune is the only customizable indoor air quality monitoring solution on the market. For more information visit: www.attuneiot.com

