Attune's National Poll Highlights Overwhelming Parental Concern about School Shutdowns due to Heat or COVID-19

News provided by

attune

26 Sep, 2023, 09:05 ET

New survey of 1,544 respondents reveals 95% of parents emphasize the importance of indoor air quality in schools, while 78% worry about school closures due to heat, pandemics, and wildfires.

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune (formerly Senseware), a leading indoor air quality monitoring company, released today new national poll data revealing that 95% of parents believe it is important to know the indoor air quality conditions in their child's school, with 73% indicating that it is very important. Among these concerns, nearly 8 in 10 parents are concerned about their child's school closing due to air quality issues such as heat, COVID-19, wildfires or other outbreaks.

These concerns are even greater among parents with a child in preschool or daycare: 82% report being very concerned about their child's school closing as a result of poor indoor air quality.

"After a summer filled with wildfire smoke, and as COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising once more, it's clear that monitoring indoor air quality is an essential part of student wellness," said Serene Almomen, CEO and Co-Founder of Attune. "This data offers insight into how serious monitoring indoor air quality is for parents, and gives us perspective into how we can ease parents' minds."

Access to healthy indoor air quality is not equal, with students in low-income and underserved communities often experiencing worse air quality conditions. As such, the poll asked three questions and categorized weighted and unweighted answers by region, age, gender, ethnicity and if the respondent had any children.

"Students of all communities cannot afford another prolonged shutdown, and improving indoor air quality conditions is a necessary first step to ensuring students stay in the classroom," said Julien Stamatakis, CTO and Co-Founder of Attune. "Armed with the data IAQ monitors provide, school leaders can accurately determine if and when closures are necessary and provide parents and students with the transparency they want to ease their worries over the air their child is breathing."

For more information about Attune and to review the full report, visit their website.

About Attune:

Serene Almomen, PhD, is the co-founder and CEO of the high-growth technology company Attune. Attune is a first-of-its-kind, sensor-based technology platform with 55 patents for its technology innovations. It provides real-time assurance into critical areas such as indoor air quality, energy consumption, risk of water leaks, critical equipment status, and more. Attune is the only customizable indoor air quality monitoring solution on the market and is UL 2905 and SOC2 certified and GBAC Star Registered.

SOURCE attune

Also from this source

Attune's Indoor Air Quality Monitor Becomes First to Achieve GBAC STAR™ Registered Status

Attune receives SOC2 Compliance Standard Certification for Comprehensive and Flexible Sensor Platform for Digital Transformation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.