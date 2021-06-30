ATV and UTV Market in Asia Pacific 2021-2028: Polaris Industries, BRP, Yamaha and Hisun Dominate
Jun 30, 2021, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MARKET OUTLOOK
The publisher's report predicts that the Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV market is envisioned to experience growth at a CAGR of 7.82% through the years 2021-2028. Australia & New Zealand, India, Japan, ASEAN countries, China, South Korea, and Rest of APAC form the market in this region.
ATV and UTV are being adopted to promote off-road vehicles due to the growing trend of adventure sports across India. For instance, earlier, new ATV circuits were incorporated in Noida, offering an off-road experience to the consumers. Furthermore, the entry of global players in the Indian market adds to the growth of the studied market. For example, CFMoto, a Chinese manufacturer of ATVs, announced its plan to launch its products in the Indian market. This has encouraged several companies to initiate the manufacturing of ATVs and UTVs in the country. Hence, such initiatives are estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to the ATV and UTV market across India.
On the other hand, ATVs and UTVs are widely popular in the mountain regions and islands within South Korea. Additionally, the rise in the power sports industry due to changing consumer behavior is anticipated to drive the demand for these vehicles. Other than this, the growing presence of key market players will enhance the need for these vehicles. For instance, KIA Motors stated its plans to develop combat vehicles, with a significant focus on ATV vehicles. Therefore, as stated above, these factors are likely to position the South Korean ATV and UTV market on a progressive path in the upcoming years.
COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK
The key companies in the ATV and UTV market are Polaris Industries Inc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Kwang Yang Motor Co Ltd, Hisun, BRP Inc, and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Key Insights
2.1.1. Growing Use of ATVs on Uneven Roads
2.1.2. Increase in ATV Experience Zones
2.1.3. Growing Penetration of Cvts in Atvs
2.2. Impact of COVID-19 on ATV and UTV Market
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
2.3.2. Threat of Substitute
2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry
2.4. Key Buying Impact Analysis
2.4.1. Government Regulations
2.4.2. Price
2.4.3. Application
2.5. Market Attractiveness Matrix
2.6. Vendor Scorecard
2.7. Key Market Strategies
2.7.1. Contracts & Partnerships
2.7.2. Business Expansions & Divestitures
2.7.3. New Product Launches
2.8. Market Drivers
2.8.1. Growing Popularity of Adventure Sports
2.8.2. Increasing ATV and UTV Use in Military
2.8.3. Government Rules Supporting Atvs and Utvs
2.9. Market Challenges
2.9.1. Driving Ban in Wildlife Areas
2.9.2. High Maintenance Cost
2.10. Market Opportunities
2.10.1. Production of Safer ATVs and UTVs
3. Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market - by Vehicle Type
3.1. ATV
3.2. UTV
4. Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market - by Displacement
4.1. ? 400 (Cc)
4.2. 400-800(Cc)
4.3. ? 800 (Cc)
5. Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market - by Fuel Type
5.1. Gasoline-Powered
5.2. Diesel-Powered
5.3. Electric-Powered
5.4. Solar-Powered
6. Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market - by Application
6.1. Utility
6.2. Sports
6.3. Others
7. Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market - by End-User
7.1. Agriculture
7.2. Military
7.3. Mountaineering
7.4. Others
8. Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market - Regional Outlook
8.1. Country Analysis
8.1.1. China
8.1.2. Japan
8.1.3. India
8.1.4. South Korea
8.1.5. Asean Countries
8.1.6. Australia & New Zealand
8.1.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Methodology & Scope
List of Tables
Table 1: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Regional Outlook, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 2: Market Attractiveness Matrix
Table 3: Vendor Scorecard
Table 4: List of Contracts & Partnerships
Table 5: List of Business Expansions & Divestitures
Table 6: List of New Product Launches
Table 7: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 8: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Displacement, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 9: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Fuel Type, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 10: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Application, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 11: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by End-User, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 12: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Country Outlook, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
List of Figures
Figure 1: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Figure 2: Key Buying Impact Analysis
Figure 3: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Vehicle Type, 2020 & 2028 (In %)
Figure 4: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by ATV, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 5: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by UTV, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 6: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Displacement, 2020 & 2028 (In %)
Figure 7: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by ? 400 (Cc), 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 8: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by 400-800(Cc), 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 9: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by ? 800 (Cc), 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 10: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Fuel Type, 2020 & 2028 (In %)
Figure 11: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Gasoline-Powered, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 12: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Diesel-Powered, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 13: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Electric-Powered, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 14: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Solar-Powered, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 15: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Application, 2020 & 2028 (In %)
Figure 16: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Utility, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 17: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Sports, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 18: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Others, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 19: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by End-User, 2020 & 2028 (In %)
Figure 20: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Agriculture, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 21: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Military, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 22: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Mountaineering, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 23: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, by Others, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 24: Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market, Regional Outlook, 2020 & 2028 (In %)
Figure 25: China ATV and UTV Market 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 26: Japan ATV and UTV Market 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 27: India ATV and UTV Market 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 28: South Korea ATV and UTV Market 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 29: Asean Countries ATV and UTV Market 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 30: Australia & New Zealand ATV and UTV Market 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Figure 31: Rest of Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Companies Mentioned
- BRP Inc
- Cfmoto
- Deere & Company
- Hisun
- Honda Motor Company
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Kubota Corporation
- Kwang Yang Motor Co Ltd
- Polaris Industries Inc
- Suzuki Motors Corporation
- Textron Inc (Artic Cat)
- Yamaha Motor Co Ltd
